Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Perform ‘Old Town Road’ With Billy Ray While Noah Grooves To The Tune

Miley proved that she has her voice back during her Happy Hippie Foundation's holiday party.

Miley Cyrus turned her efforts to help homeless youth into a musical family affair, and she also included her boyfriend in the Cyrus singalong. The group’s weekend acoustic performances included a classic holiday tune and the mega-hit that Miley’s father collaborated on with rapper Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road.”

On Saturday, Miley took to Instagram to share two musical videos that were filmed outside of My Friend’s Place, which is a Los Angeles-based organization that has one of the same goals as Miley’s Happy Hippie Foundation: helping homeless young people. This made it the perfect location for Happy Hippie’s holiday party. Miley’s Instagram videos gave her fans an inside look at the event, which was also attended by her sister Noah, the girls’ country music star father Billy Ray Cyrus, their mother Tish, and Miley’s boyfriend, Australian musician Cody Simpson.

The group was sitting outside, and they were all wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the yellow Happy Hippie Foundation logo. In the first video, they were shown singing “Silent Night” while Billy Ray and Cody strummed the tune on their guitars. They were also accompanied by an unidentified clarinet player.

In the second video, they all jammed out to “Old Town Road.” Miley, Billy Ray, and Cody sang the song, while Noah did a seated dance behind the clarinet player.

Miley also shared a third video that showed a large group of people, including Cody, seemingly preparing to hand out a large amount of Happy Hippie merchandise.

Lil Nas X gave the “Old Town Road” performance his seal of approval by responding to Miley’s Instagram post with two smiling faces with hearts emoji. Her set of videos has been liked over 850,000 times so far, and fans of the pop star have flooded the comments section of her post with kind remarks about her big heart.

“I love this! thank you for always using your platform and resources to help others,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you for the Happy Hippie foundation. You are such an amazing, selfless person, always wanting to help others. You’re such an inspiration & my role model, I love you,” another commented.

Many of Miley’s followers also responded with comments expressing their excitement over hearing her voice.

“YOUR VOICE IS BACK!?” wrote one admirer.

“I missed your voice,” another fan remarked.

Fans were so relieved to hear Miley singing again because she’s been on a long period of vocal rest. Miley’s throat woes began back in October when she was hospitalized with tonsillitis. She underwent surgery to treat the condition, and an unspecified vocal cord issue was discovered during that procedure. It also required surgery, which Miley underwent last month. She was told that she would have to remain silent for weeks while she recovered, and her “Silent Night” performance was the first evidence that her period of silence has come to an end.