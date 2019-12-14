Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Fit Body In Leopard-Print Micro Mini Dress

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez regularly sports activewear in her Instagram photos but switched things up on Saturday with photos of herself in a leopard-print mini dress. The curve-hugging outfit featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that shows off Ainsley’s decolletage. In the two-picture update, the brunette beauty wore her hair out and mostly swept over one shoulder. She accentuated her beauty with dark eyeliner and mascara but opted for a more neutral color on her lips. As for her accessories, she only wore a delicate gold necklace with a small circular pendant.

In the first photo, she faced the camera and posed with her weight shifted to one side and a knee slightly raised. The second image saw her turned more to the side, which showcased her bombshell hip-to-waist ratio. Ainsley also appeared to be in her office for this DIY photoshoot, based on the desk and shelf in the background.

The post has attracted over 20,000 likes so far, and most of the over 600 comments praised Ainsley’s appearance.

“Goddamn you’re insanely stunning in this dress,” one fan wrote.

Another fan claimed to have a very deep admiration for Ainsley.

“You’re always so incredibly gorgeous!! One of my biggest crushes!!” they added.

A third said that Ainsley’s beauty had been intensifying.

“Day by day you are becoming more beautiful dear, please give me tips,” the user gushed.

A fourth fan couldn’t help but gush over Ainsley’s aura in the photo.

“Oh my friend you are a natural and make it look effortless, you have such a powerful and deep look to you,” they wrote.

A lot of the other comments were more generic expressions of admiration for Ainsley’s good looks, while some opted to just use emoji to show their approval.

Loading...

This is hardly the first time that Ainsley has switched things up and worn an outfit in an Instagram photo that isn’t workout wear. In a post from last month, she’s pictured in a strapless black mini dress that features lace-up details on the front. Ainsley paired the outfit with laced open-toe ankle boots and wore no other jewelry except for a bracelet on her right wrist. Much like the most recent image on her page, Ainsley’s hair was straight in the photo, but she wore it in a middle part on this occasion.

The snap has been liked more than 30,000 times since its upload on November 9, and over 900 Instagram users have commented on it.