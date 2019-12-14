‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Lauren Comeau Wishes Javi Marroquin A Happy Birthday After Cheating Allegations

Lauren Comeau and Javi Marroquin split over the summer amid rumors of infidelity.

Lauren Comeau shared a special birthday wish for Javi Marroquin with her fans and followers on Instagram on this week.

Months after the Teen Mom 2 couple parted ways amid allegations of infidelity, Lauren took to her social media page and shared a black-and-white family photo which included Javi, their 1-year-old son Eli Joseph, and the 6-year-old son he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, Lincoln Marshall.

In the caption of her photo, which featured the family sitting at the bottom of a sliding board, Lauren said she and the boys were wishing a very Happy Birthday to their “dada.”

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Lauren and Javi got engaged earlier this year but quickly called off the engagement amid rumors of potential cheating just months later. Although it was never actually confirmed what had taken place in the days leading up to the cheating rumors, Javi admitted to disrespecting Lauren in a post shared on Instagram.

Also in the Instagram post, Javi said that he hoped Lauren would one day forgive him for what had taken place and vowed to set a better example for his two sons in the future.

While Lauren and Javi have been seen together on a number of occasions since the cheating scandal, they have not yet confirmed whether or not their engagement is back on. In recent photos, Lauren’s engagement ring has not been seen.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, as insider spoke to Radar Online in September and suggested that Marroquin and Comeau were working on their relationship after splitting several weeks prior.

“Lauren is back home,” a source told the outlet at the time. “They are trying to work on things.”

As the outlet explained, Lauren and Javi’s efforts to reconcile their relationship came a short time after his public apology to her.

“I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you,” he wrote.

“I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough,” he added.

Javi also said that when it came to the events of the summer, he had “hurt the one person that I love the most.” However, he revealed that he was determined to do whatever it took to become a better man and hopefully gain forgiveness from his former fiancee and welcome her back into the Delaware home they previously shared with his two sons.