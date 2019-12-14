Bikini Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Skimpy Red Lingerie & Santa Hat

Alexa Collins went for a sexy Santa look in her latest Instagram update, which she shared with her fans on Saturday morning.

In the racy photo, Alexa is seen standing in her bathroom as she posed in a set of skimpy red lingerie. The lacy bra featured cut-out elements to enhance her abundant cleavage. The underwear also put the bikini model’s toned arms, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs on full display.

Alexa wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft curls that cascaded down her shoulders. She smiled for the camera as she rocked a Santa hat over her golden locks.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot, sporting sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude gloss on her full lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, Alexa’s bathroom sink can be seen, as well as a bit of her booty in the reflection from the vanity mirror.

The model didn’t write a caption for the holiday-themed snap, but she did tag the brand Fashion Nova to reveal that they made the lingerie she was wearing.

Of course, Alexa’s over 650,000 followers loved the post, and made quick work of clicking the like button more than 5,300 times while leaving over 150 comments, all within the first hour after the photo went live on the platform.

“Thank you. Definitely a different Christmas feeling now lol,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Well this is the best way to start my day,” another adoring fan stated.

“Too sexy for the world!! They not ready,” a third comment read.

“Wow Santa came early to you babe. You look amazing,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just days before her red lingerie snap, Alexa wowed her fans yet again in a pair of short Daisy Dukes and a skintight bubblegum pink bodysuit. She left the bodysuit unzipped at the top to put her chest on full display as she ran her fingers through her long, straight locks while giving a sultry stare into the camera.

That post also proved to be a popular one among Alexa Collins’ fans and has racked up nearly 11,000 likes and more than 200 comments to date.