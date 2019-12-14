Dasha Mart Flaunts Curves In Outrageously Tight Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Russian beauty Dasha Mart put her curves on display in her latest social media share in which she wore a tight crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes.

The beauty appeared to be doing some Christmas shopping as she was standing in a store next to an isle that had festive decorations for sale. The picture captured her from the knees up as she stood among red and green hats and tree skirts.

Dasha, who has been spending a lot of time in Miami, does not have to worry about bundling up when stepping outside in December. Instead of wearing a coat, she donned a peach knit crop top with long sleeves. The skintight number featured a low-cut neck and showed off her flat abs. She might have been a bit chilly as the shape of her nipples was showing through the thin fabric.

She paired the top with distressed, white high-rise Daisy Dukes that had a button fly. Part of the skin on her lower abdomen peeked through the ripped fabric. To add a bit of holiday cheer to her outfit, the beauty also donned a headband adorned with two gingerbread men.

The model struck a pose with one hip to the side, accentuating her hourglass shape. She stood with one leg forward showing off her toned thighs while she held a red and white striped hat in one hand. Her bronze skin looked flawless as she posed with a somewhat serious look on her face.

Dasha’s hair was straightened and she wore it down. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow, and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a matte color on her lips. She accessorized with a watch and a few rings.

In the caption, she mentioned her top was from Fashion Nova. Part of her caption was written in Russian, and a quick translation revealed that she was discussing decorating for the holidays.

Many of the comments were in Russian, but some of the beauty’s English-speaking fans chimed in on how good she looked in the outfit.

“wooow you are the most beautiful woman,” one admirer said.

“Wanna be my girlfriend,” joked a second follower.

“So pretty,” wrote a third fan.

Dasha always manages to look pretty in whatever she wears.