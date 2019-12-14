‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele Dazzles Instagram Followers In Shimmery Backless Mini Dress

Draya Michele gave her fans something to talk about on Saturday when she popped up on their timelines in a long-sleeved sparkly curve-hugging mini dress that accentuated her bombshell waist-to-hip ratio. The flattering outfit is covered with sequins which gave it an iridescent glow under the lights of the casino where Draya posed. The photo was taken from behind, showing off the cutout in the back and Draya’s luscious locks that cascaded past her shoulders. Her skin also seemed to shimmer in the light thanks to her subtle, glamorous makeup.

The photo has attracted more than 700,000 likes so far. In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled by Draya’s beauty.

“Damn you are always FIRE!!!” one fan wrote. “Body bangin.”

“Jackpot of the year,” a second added.

“I’d bet everything on that,” another admirer wrote, a quip likely inspired by the photo’s casino setting.

“You look good in everything,” a fourth commenter gushed.

The photo also inspired marriage proposals and various emoji meant to express positive sentiments about her appearance.

In the caption, Draya revealed that the dress is from her most recent collaboration with trendy fashion retailer Superdown. While the former reality TV star didn’t share the name of the design in her caption, a glance at the website reveals that it’s called the “Scarlett Mini Dress” and that it retails for $68. According to the product description, the neckline features a button closure at the back that’s covered by Draya’s hair in the photo. The garment is also unlined.

Draya has had two previous releases with Superdown, and she’s modeled a selection of pieces from each collection on her Instagram page.

In an earlier photo, she rocked her “Icing on the Cake” dress, a neon pink mini with a cold-shoulder neckline, from her first collaboration with Superdown. Just like her most recent snap, this one was also taken from behind, which again showed off the curves of her derriere. Fans appeared to enjoy the look as the image has received over 150,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments since it was uploaded on December 1.

Based on the design of both outfits, it appears that Draya has a thing for sequins since they’re a feature on each dress. The silver sequins on “Icing on the Cake” are a lot more subtle, however. It also costs more than the “Scarlett” mini as it retails for $82.

Draya’s fans can look forward to monthly releases from her partnership with Superdown until February of next year.