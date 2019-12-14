Brielle Biermann Shows Off Her Tan In A Strapless White Bikini

The 22-year-old reality star stripped down to her bikini.

Brielle Biermann showed off her impressive tan and all her hard work in the gym as she posed in a tiny white bikini on Instagram this week. The 22-year-old reality star revealed how she gets her glowing tan in the new shot, as she posted two side-by-side photos that showed her both before and after applying her fake tan.

The upload – which the former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy reality star posted online for her 1.3 million followers on December 12 – showed her as she rocked a pretty skimpy strapless two-piece while flashing a big smile for the camera.

The snap on the left showed the beauty before she’d tanned as she snapped a sizzling selfie in the skimpy swimwear look, which was made up of a ruched bandeau-style top with a full-cup design.

The white-hot look had a cut-out across her chest and featured another strip of the same material that wrapped around her torso just a little higher than her waist and below the bikini top.

Brielle – who’s daughter to former RHOA star Kim Zolciak-Biermann – paired the fun strapless top with a pair of equally skimpy white bottoms.

The pretty tiny bikini bottoms were slightly high-cut and plain white with no patterns to show off her long legs. They sat on her hips to highlight her slim and toned middle.

The snap on the right in the new upload after she applied her tan.

She wore the same bikini look as she flashed another big smile to show off her bronzed skin.

Brielle held on tight to her bottle of fake tan in her right hand in both photos and snapped the selfie on her cell phone with her left hand. Her seriously long, pink manicured nails were also on full show in the upload.

She had her long blond hair flowing down in the snaps and accessorized her swimwear look with a seamless hair tie and a chunky metallic bangle on her left wrist.

In the caption, the beauty told fans that her secret to getting an all-over tan was using Loving Tan products, as she revealed she’d used the brand for the past three years.

The bikini snap has been liked more than 35,500 times since she shared it and received hundreds of comments from Brielle’s many fans.

“Girlie [you’ve] always looked amazing to me. You have always been beautiful to me,” one fan commented.

Another asked, “Why are you so pretty?! Gorgeous as always.”

Others noticed all her hard work in the gym as she flashed her fit and toned body, with one comment reading, “Your body though” with an eye heart emoji.

Brielle’s no stranger to showing off her curves on social media though. As The Inquisitr reported last month, the star rocked a pair of seriously tight pink leggings with a matching sports bra in another sizzling shot shared to her account.