Dolly Castro Goes Braless & Shows Hint Of Underboob In Slinky Pink Dress

Dolly Castro sent her fans into a frenzy with her latest Instagram share. The Nicaraguan fitness model gave her followers a glimpse of underboob when she posted a sexy pic to her social media account.

The mother-of-one put on her best sultry pose for the shot Once again, Dolly proved that you can still leave something to the imagination while revealing so much. She wore a long-sleeved pink dress with cut-out detail on the sides. The detail allowed Dolly to flaunt her trim waist and some of her tummy area.

However, all eyes were glued to Dolly’s chest. Not only was there just the tiniest hint of breast sticking out from the confines of the dress, but it also seems apparent that the model was not wearing a bra.

The Latina beauty rocked the velvet pink dress that displayed all her curves. Followers of Dolly know that she’s particularly proud of her backside and often boasts that she worked hard to get the booty that she wanted.

Dolly wore her hair in a deep side-path and allowed her brown tresses to fall in tangled disarray down her shoulders and back. She also wore a full face of makeup including a bold brow, smoky eyes, and a nude lip. She accessorized with glittering chandelier earrings and her wedding ring. Dolly looked magnificent.

The social media influencer knows what her fans want and it shows in the way that she posed for the camera. The pic shows a three-quarter half-profile view of the stunner. This way, her fans get to see her curves in the dress to appreciate her full figure.

Dolly has an impressive following of over 6.2 million fans on Instagram alone. The brunette bombshell often posts fitness, beauty, and fashion selfies to inspire and encourage her followers. This particular photo is no exception. Within hours of Dolly posting the image, it has already accumulated over 34,000 views. Many of her fans posted heart and fire emoji on the photo while others left flattering comments for the fitness guru.

Loading...

“This dress is everything on you babe,” one fan complimented Dolly.

Another person offered, “Somebody should be buying you drinks love.” They were referring to Dolly’s caption. She said that the drinks were on her that particular night. The commenter pointed out that he didn’t think that Dolly should be buying drinks at all.

“Stunning as always queen,” one fan dared to state the obvious.