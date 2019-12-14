Camila Cabello Wears Tight Mini-Dress On Jingle Ball Red Carpet, Then Heats Up The Stage In Sexy Latex Suit

Camila Cabello made quite an entrance at the 2019 Jingle Ball.

There is no doubt that Camila Cabello knows how to command the red carpet. That’s exactly what she did at the 2019 Jingle Ball that was held at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The 22-year-old musician arrived wearing a black mini-dress dress for the event, then switched it up later on as she slayed the stage performing her fan-favorite music.

Cabello stepped onto the red carpet in a long-sleeve black number that accentuated her petite frame, as seen in photos obtained by Just Jared. The sexy velvet dress featured a snug fit around her waistline and was short enough to expose her toned thighs. The plunging neckline exposed even more skin. The sleeves were tight except for the shoulders that then flared into what appeared to be a cross between wings and a huge bow. The “Havana” singer completed the outfit with a pair of black strappy heels.

Camila Cabello gave her best sultry look as she posed for the snapping cameras. She let her long brunette locks loose with soft curls throughout. With her usual side part and wispy bangs, she was ready to show off her ensemble. She kept her jewelry to a bare minimum. Her makeup consisted of a grayish blue color on her lids, lush black mascara on her lashes, and a pale pink lip color.

Later on during the 2019 Jingle Ball, Cabello took to the stage to perform her heart out singing three songs, “Liar,” “Señorita,” and “Havana.” Sticking with her black theme, she changed into another tight outfit. This time she wore a shiny one-piece jumpsuit. The corset top was adorned with white pearls, while the latex pants hugged her thin legs. At the beginning of the performance, she came walking out with a long black trench coat over the sexy outfit, but she threw it off just minutes later.

The brunette bombshell is no stranger to donning sexy outfits. She performed at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash earlier this month where she also chose a sultry black outfit with thigh-high boots that gave fans a thrill. Camila Cabello has a knack for commanding not only the red carpet, but the stage as well.

The former Fifth Harmony member danced, pranced, and rolled around on stage at the Jingle Ball this year surrounded by her backup dancers, both male and female. She sang “Señorita” this time without the help of her famous boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. While her fans love to see them sing that sexy song together, they also love it when she goes solo.