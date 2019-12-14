Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Goes Topless With A Bag Around Her Neck In New Photo

Lorena stripped down with a Chanel bag.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae showed a whole lot of skin as she went topless in a sizzling new photo shared to her Instagram account. The 25-year-old German beauty posed sans top in the new shot as she covered her bare chest with nothing but a red Chanel bag that was dangling around her neck.

Lorena stunned in the high-fashion shot posted on December 13 as she posed with her pearly whites on full show. The supermodel clenched her teeth and winked for her very sassy pose as she put both of her hands on her hips.

The gorgeous model – who gained notoriety after she walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year – wore nothing on her top half but had the large designer bag dangling from her neck. The bag was a fire engine red color that perfectly matched her lipstick and had a gold chain entwined with the strap and a gold Chanel logo on the front.

And it was clearly all about being red-hot for the stunner this festive season.

Posing in front of a red background, she paired the red bag with a red choker necklace with a silver chain that also wrapped around her neck.

Lorena had her long brunette hair poker straight and flowing down her back for the sexy shoot.

In the caption, Lorena revealed that the snap was actually taken from a recent photo shoot and cover story with Vogue Taiwan.

She tagged a number of her team who helped out during the shoot to create the topless shot, including her makeup artist Victor Noble, hairstylist Jenni Iva Wimmerstedt, and photographer Enrique Vega.

She also revealed that the revealing shoot took place somewhere in the Big Apple by tagging her location as New York City.

The snap has received more than 48,000 likes from her fans in the first 17 hours since she uploaded it to social media, as well as hundreds of comments.

“Beautiful,” one person said with several thumbs up emoji.

A second called her a “Queen” with a number of fire emoji in the comments section.

“This is so good,” another impressed follower said with an eye heart emoji.

There’s no doubting that Lorena is a fan of the festive red right now as she continues to treat her 1.7 million Instagram followers to a few early Christmas presents.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the star showed off her red-hot side once again during another recent photo shoot. The beauty posted a shot of herself in a red swimsuit to her Instagram as she lay on her back during a sizzling swimwear shoot on the tropical Caribbean island of St. Barts.