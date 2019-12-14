Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Teases Fans & Unzips Mini Dress

Brunette bombshell Tarsha Whitmore knows how to get her fans excited. On Saturday, she sent them into overdrive when she shared a photo on Instagram in which she wore a skintight mini dress.

The sexy number was a pale green color that featured ruched side seams. It was sleeveless and had a high neckline as well as a zipper in the front that went just below her breasts. Tarsha teased her fans by pulling the zipper all the way down, revealing her cleavage. With one hand on the zipper and the other on her hip, she accentuated her hourglass shape and toned thighs by standing with one leg forward.

Tarsha was standing near a couple of columns in what looked to be an open courtyard of some sort. A large urn filled with plants could be seen off the the side. A gold-framed window was visible behind her.

The photo captured her from the mid-calf up as she gave the camera a sultry look. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the light.

Tarsha’s hair was parted in the middle and hung down in loose curls over one shoulder. He makeup included smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a nude shade on her lush lips. She opted for no accessories and donned a white color on her nails. It was hard to see what kind of shoes the model was wearing because the photo cut off, but it looked liked she sported a pair of sneakers to give the look a casual, but sexy vibe.

She kept the caption short, mentioning that the dress came from fashion brand Meshki.

Her fans loved the sexy nature of the photo and many left smiley face and fire emoji in the comments. Other admirers had more to say about the look.

“Tarsha you are simply sexy love you baby,” one follower said.

“Super pretty,” a second admirer wrote.

“U looking perfect,” commented a third fan.

“Super and sexy,” said a fourth follower.

It doesn’t take much for Tarsha to look sexy. She has a keen sense of style and she knows how to work the camera. Her Instagram page is filled with a variety of outfits that she models on almost a daily basis. From jeans to lingerie, she can rock just abot any kind of look. She recently sent pulses racing she she wore a skimpy black bikini that put all of her curves on display.