Candice Swanepoel Does A Twirl In A Tiny String Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel's thong bikini left very little to the imagination.

Candice Swanepoel gave fans a 360 degree look at her fit and toned body in a new video shared to social media this week. The Victoria’s Secret Angel didn’t leave much to the imagination at all as she rocked a bikini from her very own swimwear line, called Tropic of C, as she spun around and posed in a tiny two-piece.

The short clip showed the beauty as she flashed a whole lot of skin while on a safari as part of a recent photo shoot for the brand.

Candice began by giving the camera a very flirty look with her eyes as she posed side on and shrugged her right shoulder.

She then turned slightly to her left to give Tropic of C’s Instagram followers a better look at her toned booty in her barely-there thong bottoms as she posed with her back to the camera as she lifted up her right leg behind her.

The beauty then treated fans to a look at her bikini from every angle as she did a big twirl before walking off towards the safari vehicle behind her.

Candice was then spotted posing with another gorgeous model, who stunned in a colorful green bikini that was also taken from the line.

As for Candice’s skimpy bikini, her revealing two-piece appeared to be made up of a snakeskin print material that perfectly showcased her model body.

The bikini look featured a tiny triangular top with thin strings over her shoulders and around her back.

She paired that with matching print bottoms. The minuscule bottoms had only a tiny piece of material that covered her bottom half and appeared to be a thong design at the back. The snakeskin look had equally thin ties that she tied into big bows across both of her hips.

Candice had a huge smile on her face as she posed for the camera and looked happy and healthy as she flashed some serious skin.

The South African stunner had her long blond hair flowing down and wore sensible flat sandals for the safari-inspired shoot.

The stunning video has been viewed more than 33,000 times on Tropic of C’s Instagram page and inspired many message from impressed fans.

“Beauty,” one fan said of the mom of two alongside a fire emoji.

“Wooow,” another commented on the sizzling bikini video.

“The most beautiful and stunningly sexy,” a third person said.

Candice has proven on multiple occasions that she’s not exactly afraid to show off her body in a bikini.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent video shared by Tropic of C showed the supermodel posing in another very tiny bikini while up in a tall tree.