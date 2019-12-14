Angela Simmons Impresses Fans By Performing Yoga Pose In Sports Bra And Tiny Shorts

Angela Simmons did yoga in front of a stunning backdrop.

Angela Simmons displayed her flexibility by performing a yoga pose, and her fans were seriously impressed.

On Friday, the 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star took to Instagram to share her serene workout snapshot with her Instagram followers. Angela was pictured flaunting her fit physique in a black sports bra and skintight black shorts that hugged her curves. The tiny athletic garments showed off her shapely backside and strong, muscular thighs. A folded red scarf was wrapped around her head and knotted in the center of her forehead, helping to keep her long, luxurious hair out of her face while she exercised.

Angela was performing a yoga pose by arching her body. Her hands were flat on the ground with her fingers pointing back toward her feet, and the barefoot beauty was up on her tiptoes so that she could push her stomach even higher up into the air. According to StyleCraze, Angela’s back bend pose has a lengthy list of names, including the Urdhva Dhanurasana, Chakrasana, Wheel Pose, and Upward Facing Bow Pose. It stretches many different muscles, and is sometimes used to help relieve lower back pain.

Angela was performing the pose behind a circular in-ground hot tub. A glass rail was visible on the other side of her, along with a stunning view of endless ocean and a clear blue sky. A tiny stone praying Buddha statue was sitting near the glass rail.

Angela didn’t reveal the location of her dwelling overlooking the sea. However, she recently jetted off on a relaxing getaway to Bali, so her photo was likely taken during that trip. So far, Angela’s fans have liked her yoga picture over 19,000 times. Many of them also took to the comments section of her post to praise the mother of one’s showcase of strength and flexibility.

“Amazing skills, how long can you hold that position??” read one response to her photo.

“Alright now Angela; picture perfect,” wrote another fan.

“Flexing on them ain’t you.. SALUTE,” a third admirer remarked.

“Do I look at U or the scenery? Im TRULY, beautifully confused,” commented a fourth fan.

Angela’s fans know how important health and fitness is to her. However, she has said that she doesn’t put pressure on herself to weigh a certain amount or look a certain way. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently took to Instagram to share a bathing suit photo that was taken during her Bali trip. In the photo’s caption, she informed her followers that she still felt confident enough to wear the revealing two-piece, even though she’s gained a little weight. Angela revealed that she hasn’t stopped working out, but she has been eating a lot of croissants lately.