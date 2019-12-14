‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Fires Back After Lisa Vanderpump Says She Gave Her The ‘Worst’ Christmas Gift

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star had a hilarious response to her former friend's shade.

Lisa Vanderpump is not done throwing shade at Kyle Richards. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently revealed that her ex-friend and co-star gave her the “worst” Christmas gift ever. In fact, it was so bad that Vanderpump alleged she never even opened it.

Vanderpump made the humorous claim when asked by a TMZ Celebrity Tour guide about the worst Christmas present she ever received.

“It has to be from Kyle Richards,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.

When asked what the gift was, Vanderpump admitted she never even opened it. The wealthy restaurateur then laughed and gave a cheeky thumbs-up over her burn.

But it was Kyle who got the last word in on the comments section to the video, which TMZ posted on Instagram.

“Well, it wasn’t a bottle of Vanderpump rosé,” Richards wrote, referencing the SUR owner’s wine line. Kyle added a shrugging shoulders emoji to her comment.

It’s no surprise that some of Vanderpump’s fans weighed in on the video and on Kyle’s comment.

“They were asking for the worst gift. Maybe it was something from your clothing line?” one follower wrote to Kyle.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] maybe it was from Kyle x Shahida,” another added.

“Well it wasn’t anything with the name Richards on it either. That business closed,” a third chimed in.

“One of those GODLY awful caftans,” another commenter wrote.

Later in the video, Vanderpump said she won’t be doing much winding down during the holidays.

“There’s no holidays for us women, are there?” Vanderpump said. “It’s just all work, work, work!”

While Vanderpump will be busy working during the holiday season, she most definitely won’t be exchanging gifts with Kyle on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 10th season. The 59-year-old restaurant mogul exited the show after a falling out with her co-stars earlier this year. Since that time, Lisa’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars have said she “hated” filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ever since Vanderpump’s falling out with Kyle and the rest of the RHOBH gang, shade has been going back and forth between the former friends. Last month, Vanderpump told People that Kyle was incorrect when she said she went out of her way to avoid her at BravoCon in New York City. Lisa explained that she was with the Vanderpump Rules cast and would have no reason to run into the Real Housewives stars.

“Bravo knows what they’re doing. They know where to schedule us and tells us where we’re going. So don’t flatter yourself, sweetie!” Lisa said of Kyle.

Kyle also claimed that during a run-in at a restaurant, Lisa didn’t say hello to her.