Marie Osmond Shares Rare Video Of Her Teen Daughter’s Angelic Singing Voice

The 'Donny & Marie' star posted a stunning video of her youngest daughter's school performance, and many fan agreed she has passed on the Osmond family talent.

Marie Osmond is used to performing on the stages of Las Vegas and all over the world, but one of her favorite venues seems to be a lot closer to home. The mom of eight shared a sweet video of her daughter Abigail’s school Christmas performance, and fans agreed that she has passed on the Osmond family talent to another generation.

Marie shared a stunning video clip that shows her 17-year-old daughter performing in her high school’s nativity production. The clip is short, but it is enough to determine that the youngest child of The Talk star has an amazing singing voice just like her famous mama.

The Osmond sister also posted photos from the special night. In one photo, a scene by baby Jesus’ manger is seen, and in another, the proud “Paper Roses” singer poses with her talented teen. In the caption to the post, Marie admitted that the performance made her “tear up.”

It’s not surprising that many of Marie’s Instagram fans took to the comments section of the post to note that the apple doesn’t fall from the tree when it comes to singing talent in the Osmond family.

“That apple didn’t even bounce,” one fan wrote.

“She definitely has the Osmond talent. Beautiful voice. Well done Abby,” another fan added.

“OH MY GOODNESS!!! She has inherited her Mamas gorgeous voice!! Thanks for sharing!” a third fan wrote to Marie.

Other fans pointed out that now that Marie has wrapped her 11-year Las Vegas residency with her brother Donny, she won’t have to miss important events at her youngest daughter’s school.

“So happy you were able to attend Abby’s holiday school performance,” a fan wrote. “She has a beautiful voice. Now that you are not performing in Vegas at night, you can enjoy these special events.”

It’s true that Marie is a busy working mom, but she always finds time for her family. The Donny & Marie star regularly posts photos of her children and grandchildren to Instagram and has always been able to balance her career with her family life.

Marie’s daughter Abigail is the youngest of her eight kids and the only one still in high school, so there won’t be many more performances like this for the 60-year-old music veteran to attend as a parent. In addition to Abigail, Marie is also mom to Stephen, 36, Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 22, Brianna, 21, Matthew, 20, and her late son, Michael, who died in 2010, according to Closer Weekly.

Marie divorced her daughter Abigail’s dad, Brian Blosil, in 2007. The singer remarried her first husband Steve Craig, four years later.