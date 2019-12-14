Halle Berry Sizzles In A Tiny Sports Bra In Sweat-Drenched Snapshot With Stunt Double

Halle Berry revealed that she's doing all of the fighting in her movie about a female MMA fighter, but she still needed a stunt double.

Halle Berry proved that she’s been working hard on her new movie with her latest Fitness Friday photo. The 53-year-old actress was posing with her stunt double, and she was drenched with sweat.

On December 13, Halle took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and the stunt woman, Anisha Tee Gibbs, with her 5.7 million followers. In the snapshot, Halle was pictured wearing a heather black sports bra with thin spaghetti straps. The tiny garment featured a low scoop neck that showcased plenty of her ample cleavage. Halle’s photograph cut off right above the athletic actress’ belly button, so the top portion of her flat, sculpted midriff was also on display.

Halle posed with her arms crossed, which drew attention to her toned biceps. Her flawless skin glistened with sweat, and she appeared to be wearing little or no makeup. The long box braids that she’s been sporting as of late were pulled back, and a few dark baby hairs stuck to her damp forehead. The Catwoman star had a look of determination on her face.

Anisha posed behind Halle. She also had her arms crossed, and she had a similar intense expression on her face. However, the stunt woman didn’t look nearly as sweaty as Halle.

In the caption of her post, Halle revealed that she’s been working with Anisha since the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which was released this summer. Now, Anisha is Halle’s stunt double for the upcoming movie Bruised. In the film, Halle plays a female MMA fighter.

Halle’s sweat-drenched snapshot was a hit with her Instagram followers, who pressed the “like” button on it over 72,000 times in the span of a few hours. Many of them were impressed by how tough the actress looks.

“Halle looking like she bout to body somebody,” wrote one fan.

“Lookin buff and beautiful, Halle,” another remarked.

Quite a few fans also made sure to show Anisha some love with their comments.

Loading...

“Looking like sisters!!!! Bad Chicks right here!!!” read one response to Halle’s photo.

“You both look amazing. Seeing John Wick 3 made me realize that Oscars need to recognize stunt work and honor the stuntspeople who put their lives at risk to tell stories,” another admirer wrote.

In the caption of her post, Halle directed her fans to watch the “Phit Talks” videos in her Instagram stories. In one of the short clips, she revealed that Anisha won’t be doing the MMA fighting scenes in Bruised; Halle will be doing all of those herself. However, she did say that Anisha will be stepping in to perform a few of of the movie’s more dangerous stunts.

“But she will do some other little bits and pops for me along the way throughout the rest of the movie so that I really don’t get hurt,” Halle said.