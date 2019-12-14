Cosplay Model Erica Fett Showcases Cleavage In Pink Lingerie Set While Promoting 2020 Calendar

This week has seen Erica Fett take to Instagram quite frequently to share photos of herself clad in sexy lingerie, and Friday was no exception for the popular cosplay model, who sizzled in a pink bra-and-panties set in her latest post on the social media platform.

The photo shared on Friday morning saw Erica posing in what appears to be a bedroom, as she stood with her back turned to a mirror. Facing the camera, the model flaunted her impressive cleavage while wearing a light pink bra and matching panties, also offering her fans a good look at her toned, flat midsection and her enviable assortment of tattoos. The straps of her bra fell partly down her arms, though it was clear that she was using her right thumb to keep one of them in place. Likewise, the placement of her left hand on her breast further ensured that her modesty was sufficiently censored for the photo.

The image also featured Erica’s name in bright pink lettering on the upper right corner, with the bottom text indicating that the snap was part of her 2020 calendar.

In the caption, Erica encouraged buyers to check out the calendar, which she noted is selling at a discounted price this weekend. Aside from hyping the big 50 percent price cut, the 32-year-old cosplayer said that the February preview she posted is the only one that’s safe for workplace viewing.

In the 16 hours since the photo was posted, it has gotten close to 16,000 likes, as well as more than 120 comments from followers who weren’t shy about showering Erica with compliments. Several of these came from fans who claim to have already bought her calendar or are planning to take advantage of the weekend deal on the model’s website.

“It’s a great calendar!!! I got it hanging in my garage and Kant keep my eyes off of it!!!!!” proclaimed an Instagram user.

Loading...

“Got it, hung it, love it. It really is your best yet,” said another follower, adding two heart-eyes and two fire emoji to their comment.

“I would love this calendar…it’s the gift that keeps giving the whole year…of course, once a month, I’d need some medication to deal with a rapid heart rate,” quipped a third admirer.

Prior to Friday’s update, Erica took to social media on Wednesday to share another hot lingerie photo, this time featuring the cosplayer rocking a red off-the-shoulder bra and skimpy bottoms in the same color. She also posted an Instagram video the day after, asking fans to figure out whether she was wearing a blue or green bra-and-panties set.