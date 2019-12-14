American Fitness Model Hope Beel Sizzles In A White Crochet Bikini While Having Fun In The Sun

Texan fitness model Hope Beel, who is famous on Instagram for her amazing figure and hot looks, took to her page on Friday evening and shared a sexy bikini snap to wow her 1.2 million fans.

In the picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a tiny crochet bikini that allowed her to flash an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the revealing ensemble also enabled Hope to show off her sculpted abs, well-toned stomach and long, lean legs.

To spice things up, the model spray tanned her body to pull off a very sultry look. Staying true to form, she opted for a full face of makeup to infuse glamour and sexiness. The application featured a terracotta shade of lipstick, matching blush that accentuated the model’s cheekbones, winged eyeliner and defined eyebrows. Finally, she wore her brunette tresses into soft, romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her chest. Hope decided to ditch accessories to keep it simple yet elegant.

The brunette bombshell posed for the picture while standing at a beach. She kept one of her hands on a rock, looked toward the ground and ran a hand through her hair to strike a pose.

In the caption, she wrote that she’s having fun in the sun, while the geotag informed the model’s fans that the pic was captured in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Hope also tagged her photographer, Joey Wright, in the post to give photo credits.

Within four hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 15,000 likes and over 200 comments in which fans and followers drooled over Hope’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments. While most of the comments were subtly flirtatious, others were quite explicit.

“Hottest chick I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I said it once and I’ll say it again! [You have the] body of a Greek goddess!” another one chimed in.

“Oh. My. God, Hope. Wow!! [heart emoji] This is spectacular,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s beauty and hot figure.

“That tan is flawless!! Those curves are lethal! You are totally out of this universe!!”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “ridiculously hot,” “breathtaking picture,” and “stunning,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Hope’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the post. These included fitness model Whitney Johns, Janna Breslin and Lauren Simpson, among others.