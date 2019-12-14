‘Maxim’ Model Jessica Cribbon Opts For A Very Racy Outfit For Early Christmas Party

Aussie glamour and bikini model Jessica Cribbon, who rose to fame after gracing the covers of Maxim and Zoo Weekly magazine, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a sultry picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a very revealing white crop top which allowed her to flash an ample amount of cleavage. The hottie paired her racy top with red panties and completed her attire with a pair of fishnet stockings. As a result, the model also put her well-toned stomach on full display.

She accessorized with a Santa hat and decided to ditch jewelry items so as not to take away the attention from her racy ensemble. Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured a shimmery nude lipstick, a tinge of bronze blusher that accentuated Jessica’s well-defined cheekbones, bronze eyeshadow, defined eyebrows and lots of mascara.

The model wore her long, silky brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest.

To her fans’ delight, the stunner posted not one, not two, but three pictures from the photoshoot. In the first picture, Jessica stood straight, kept a hand on her waist, looked into the camera, and smiled. In the second one, she could be seen posing alongside two of her fellow models.

In the third and the last snap, which was also a group photo, Jessica could be seen striking a side pose, a move that allowed her to put her pert booty on full display.

According to the caption, the snaps were captured at the Avenue, Los Angeles — an elite nightclub frequented by celebrities throughout the year.

In the caption, the hottie asked her fans whether she made it to the list of nice girls or the naughty ones.

Within a few hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 3,500 likes and close to a hundred comments where fans and followers praised the stunner for her hot looks and showered her with compliments.

“OMG WHAT?! You’re the cutest little gift ever,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

Loading...

“Help!! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” another one chimed in.

“F*ccccck!!! Hottie alert! How do I make it to one of your lists this holiday season?” a third fan asked.

Meanwhile, a fourth one wrote that the model looks hot in every other snap.

“Jess, You are so beautiful and sexy in every picture. Perfect!”

The snap was also liked by many of Jessica’s fellow models, including Chloe Othen, Joy Corrigan, Anastasia Ashley, and Jessica Killings, among many others.