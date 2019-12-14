Paula Manzanal Shows Off Major Underboob In A Skimpy Yellow Bikini

Former Miss Peru Paula Manzanal Cartwright recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.9 million fans and followers with a hot bikini snap.

In the picture, the 26-year-old model could be seen rocking a stylish, yet skimpy bikini that allowed her to show off major underboob. In addition to that, the racy ensemble also enabled her to flaunt her taut stomach, sculpted abs, and long, lean legs.

To ramp up the glamour, Paula decided not to go for ostentatious jewelry or accessories and only opted for a delicate pendant.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades to match her bikini. The application featured a mauve shade of lipstick, a tinge of coral blusher, a nude eyeshadow, and lots of mascara.

Paula finished her look with defined eyebrows and lots of strobing to give her face a shimmery look. She also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with white nail polish.

According to the geotag, the sultry snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. She, however, did not specify the exact location of the picture.

In the caption, Paula informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online clothing retailer Fashion Nova, adding that the post was sponsored by the brand. She also asked commenters to recommend their favorite beach destinations.

Within nine hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 42,000 likes and over 400 comments, which shows that the star is very popular on the photo-sharing website as her followers eagerly wait for her to post new pictures every week.

Per usual, her legions of ardent admirers praised her for her amazing figure and beautiful looks and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Gorgeous and stunning beauty. I want you to visit Bora Bora someday. Gorgeous waters and the Four Seasons Hotel make it a beautiful site,” one of her fans shared his recommendation.

“Whichever beach you are going to will become the most beautiful one,” another one flirtatiously wrote.

“Beautiful princess in a beautiful bikini. Please, come to Italy,” a third follower requested the model.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked that no other model is as beautiful as Paula.

“Looking so beautiful and sexy, baby. You are the most stunning model ever.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “my sunshine,” and “speechless,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her followers, the snap was also liked by many of Paula’s fellow celebrities. These included Vicky Aisha, Valeria Orsini, Abby Dowse, Tefi Valenzuela, and Vania Bludau, among others.