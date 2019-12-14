Aussie Model Madison Gordon Puts Pert Booty And Sideboob On Full Display In A Red Bikini

Aussie brunette beauty Madison Gordon, who rose to fame on Instagram because of her eponymous diet and workout plan, recently took to her page and posted a very sultry bikini picture.

In this particular snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a red, polka dot bikini that struggled to contain her enviable assets. The model struck a side pose and in the process, she put her pert booty on full display to titillate her fans. That’s not all, but the skimpy bikini allowed Madison to flaunt major sideboob, while also enabling her to show off her toned legs and thighs.

Staying true to form, Madison opted for minimal makeup in keeping with the casual outdoor photoshoot. The application featured a nude shade of gloss, a tinge of pink blush, a stroke of mascara, and defined eyebrows. To complete her look, she wore her brunette tresses into soft, romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her back.

The model did not opt for any accessories or jewelry items so as to keep it simple and not take away the attention from her revealing ensemble. She held her hair in her hands, looked straight into the camera, and flashed a smile to melt many hearts.

The snap was captured in a veranda against the backdrop of a tree. According to the geotag, the location of the snap was Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, which is the model’s home town. In the caption, Madison wrote about her Aussie summer glow, which her fans loved, as indicated in the comments section.

Within a day of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 5,200 likes and close to 500 comments in which fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

While most of her fans praised Madison for her beautiful looks, others poured their hearts out and wrote explicit words and sentences to express their admiration for the hottie.

“So gorgeous [heart-eyed emoji]. I love that bikini,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“The queen of Queensland! You look amazing, babe,” another one chimed in.

“Making these cold NY days a lot warmer with pics like these!! Thanks,” one of the model’s American fans remarked.

“I am so jealous! It’s 34 degrees here in Michigan, lol,” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from Madison’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models and Instagram influencers. These included Eden Levine, Vicky Aisha, and Lynnie Marie, among others.