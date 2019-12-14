Lucie Rose Donlan Poses On Her Knees In A Bikini On Instagram

Lucie Rose Donlan shared a new bikini pic with her Instagram fans today. In the photograph, the blonde wore a red ensemble on the beach as she posed on her knees.

The matching swimsuit was red with white accents. The top had a classic sports bra-like cut, with the bottom half reading “Tomboy” in dark, all-caps lettering. The bikini bottoms were mostly red, with a white waistband.

The stunner wore her hair down with a heavy right part. It looked like her locks were a little wet as she sat up and played with her hair with one hand. She tilted her head to the left and gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted. The only visible accessory was her belly button ring, which brought attention to her toned midriff.

This photo was taken on a sunny day, which left one side glowing in the light. She cast a small shadow on the right side of the frame.

The Love Island star was seen striking the pose on the sand, with a large rock formation in the backdrop as the angle emphasized her tiny waist and slender legs. The geotag also revealed that she was in Bali, Indonesia.

A prior Instagram update provided further information on why she’s in an exotic location. It turned out that she was attending The Chillhouse for the Bali Surf and Yoga Retreats. Considering that surfing is one of her main pursuits, it’s no surprise that the stunner would be present.

Fans gushed about her new photo in the comments section.

“You are looking unreal girl,” complimented an admirer.

“Oh you are just flames,” raved a second follower.

“IM BOUT TO BE IN BALI NEXT WEEKKKKKK PLS STAYYY,” exclaimed a fan.

There were also some haters that made negative comments about her weight. But some jumped in to defend the bombshell.

“Jeez, what’s with the ‘eat some food… you’re too skinny’ comments – there’s something really up with that!! Lucy you look absolutely INCREDIBLE! Wow,” they declared.

In addition, Lucie shared another update previously that showed her rocking another bikini. This time, though, it was a thong-cut swimsuit that left her curves on display. The surfer posed on the sand, lying on her stomach and propping herself up on her elbows. Her booty was easily seen, as she extended her legs and bent her right knee. The blonde was shown looking into the distance with her hand by her chin, rocking dark sunglasses for the photo.