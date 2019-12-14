ABC Has Axed The Poppy Montgomery-Led Crime Series ‘Reef Break’ After Only One Season

This year has not been a great one for ABC‘s summer series. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that ABC canceled its action-packed summer drama series Reef Break after just one season. The network also axed its other new summer drama, Grand Hotel.

The network hasn’t released a statement about the reasoning behind the series’ cancellation, but the most likely reason is due to low ratings. ABC hasn’t discovered a fitting summer television schedule with scripted series just yet, as Grand Hotel also never received the ratings ABC wanted. The cancellation is only slightly surprising given the network ordered the show straight-to-series in the summer of 2018.

Generally, when networks are confident enough to skip the pilot process, they tend to be more lenient when reviewing viewership numbers. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case this time around.

Most people have been anticipating Reef Break‘s cancellation given that no news has surfaced about the series since its season — now series — finale aired this past September.

It’s worth noting that ABC Studios International is in the middle of a massive upheaval right now, and that may have played a part in its cancellation.

As stated in The Hollywood Reporter article, “managing director Keli Lee and several London-based staffers were let go last week. Parent company Disney is reassessing the international business in the wake of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets.”

Poppy Montgomery led the cast of Reef Break, which also starred Tamela Shelton, Desmond Chiam, and Melissa Bonne. In addition to playing the lead role, Montgomery also worked on the show as an executive producer.

Reef Break followed Cat Chambers, a fixer for the Reef Island government. Before taking on her new career, Cat was part of a large crime syndicate where she pulled off grand heists and got involved in everything from smuggling to con artistry.

Disappointed fans of the show have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the series getting canceled. Many of them are hoping that they can start a campaign to save the series.

In the era of streaming, it’s possible that another network or streaming service could pick up the show. Since Disney owns Hulu and now has its own streaming service with Disney Plus, Reef Break could potentially be saved by one of them.

“@reefbreakabc I’m sad the show was canceled I absolutely love it. I hope another network or streaming service picks it up because it definitely needs a S2,” said one fan on Twitter.