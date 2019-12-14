‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Jeans And Over-The-Knee Boots

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro shared a sizzling double update from a morning coffee run with her Instagram followers. The beauty rocked a casual outfit in the shots, but the ensemble still managed to highlight her incredible physique.

In the first snap, Kara faced the camera with a cup of to-go coffee in one hand and a Louis Vuitton purse in the other. The curvaceous cutie wore a form-fitting white top with a straight neckline and cap sleeves. The sleeves added a feminine flair to the look, while the neckline revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage. Kara’s top was tucked into a pair of light-wash, high-waisted jeans. The jeans clung to her curves and likely were a skinny style, as she had managed to tuck them into a pair of boots.

Kara made a major style statement with her choice of footwear, a pair of over-the-knee cocoa brown boots by designer Stuart Weitzman. While Kara tagged the designers behind all her pieces in the picture itself, in the caption, she only mentioned Stuart Weitzman. Her hair was pulled up in a curled ponytail, and she rocked a super natural makeup look that almost looked as if she wasn’t wearing any makeup at all. Kara stood on a brick-lined sidewalk in front of a gorgeous brick building with large arched windows. In the caption of the post, she asked her followers to guess what city the photo was taken in, although she didn’t share the correct answer.

For the second snap in her double update, Kara turned her body slightly and shared a seductive peek at the ensemble from behind. She glanced over her shoulder in the picture, and exposed some bronzed skin on her back, as the top dipped low between her shoulder blades. The jeans clung to her perky derriere, showing off her hourglass physique, and in the view from behind fans could see the boots had chunky block heels and a lace-up detail just above the knees on the back.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 17,200 likes within just seven hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Most flattering neckline of all time,” one follower commented, loving the straight-across style.

Another fan couldn’t decide whether he preferred Kara’s voluptuous body or the statement boots, and simply said, “love the boots and butt.”

“You truly are something else I swear,” one follower added.

One fan said, “you are one very beautiful lady.”

Kara frequently tantalizes her followers with looks that showcase her ample cleavage. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap of herself in a revealing red top, taken while she was enjoying a few sweet treats outdoors.