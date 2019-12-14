Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism For Alleged Messy Christmas Card Photoshop Fail

Kim Kardashian released her family’s highly-anticipated Christmas card on Friday, but fans weren’t thrilled with the sweatshirt-clad clan posed on the staircase. It’s not the casual clothing that upset social media followers, but a perceived Photoshop fail that fans felt ruined the image.

According to Radar Online, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star published the family Christmas photo on Instagram and Twitter on Friday morning. Rather than featuring the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, the image was focused on Kim and her husband Kanye West and their four children. On the card, the family wears gray sweatshirts and sweatpants, and white socks — except for Kanye, who is wearing a white shirt.

Everyone is plainly accessorized, with Kim and her children not wearing much jewelry and their hair mostly loose and natural and Kanye simply wearing a gold chain and a gold ring.

The family sits on a white staircase together, with Kim and her four kids facing the camera, while West looks lovingly at 1-year-old daughter Chicago, who stares at the camera with wide eyes while sitting in her daddy’s lap. Baby Psalm sits in Kim’s lap while North and Saint sit separately on the stairs.

While the photo rapidly gained hundreds of thousands of likes on social media, fans were quick to point out that it appears that one of the children was Photoshopped into the shot after the fact.

One photographer analyzed the snap and pointed out that it appears Kim’s eldest daughter seems to be in lighting that varies from the rest of the photo.

“Who photoshopped north in? The lighting looks… different,” they wrote.

Another person blamed the editor for failing to apply the proper touch-ups to the photo.

“Y’all really need to get a better editor. The photoshopping is always a mess,” a social media user said.

As Radar points out, the 6-year-old doesn’t have her eyes focused on quite the same area as the rest of the group, and the shadows on her face appear to be harsher than the lighting in the rest of the group.

The West Family Christmas Card 2019 pic.twitter.com/0rjGXxiWD1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2019

Kim and her family regularly face criticism for their photos, which occasionally seem to be edited. In one image from the reality star’s photo shoot for the release of her Skims product launch, she was accused of being Photoshopped into the snap with other models. For an image from the fragrance launch for KKW x Kylie, Kim was accused of having been edited in a way that left her with six toes.