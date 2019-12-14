Rita Ora Sizzles In Off-The-Shoulder Look Despite Being Sick

British pop star Rita Ora proved to her 15.6 million Instagram followers that even when she’s feeling under the weather, she still looks flawless. The bombshell shared a snap in which she looked gorgeous, although she made a silly face and confessed in the caption that she was sick.

Rita included a geotag indicating that the picture was taken in London, but didn’t provide much more context as to where exactly she was. She stood in a room with white walls and several pieces of clothing hanging behind her. The singer wore a floral off-the-shoulder dress with a contrasting print that was bold yet feminine. The dress had a button in the middle and ruffles along the top of both cups. The picture was cropped closely, so Rita’s arms weren’t clear in the shot, but the style showcased her bare shoulders. A hint of cleavage was visible in the ensemble.

The British beauty showcased her edgy style by adding a few accessories to the outfit. She rocked a pair of gold earrings, as well as a multitude of necklaces. The necklaces were of various lengths and styles, with some featuring thicker chains and others coming with delicate chains. One necklace had a scripted word, while another included an emerald stone of some kind.

Rita’s blond locks were pulled back in a messy bun, with a few strands hanging out to frame her face. Her makeup looked natural, with no color on her lips and just a hint of eyeliner and neutral shadow. Her dark brows were bold and framed her gorgeous brown eyes perfectly.

Rita’s followers couldn’t get enough of the blond beauty’s good looks, even though she was feeling under the weather. The post received over 165,000 likes within just three hours, including one like from singer-turned-television-personality Adrienne Bailon.

Many of Rita’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look and wish the pop star well.

“Still so beautiful I would love to take care of you,” one follower commented.

“Get well soon,” another fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

A third Instagram user noticed Rita’s hair color, saying, “our queen is blonde again.”

Yet another follower commented that the singer had “Beautiful Goddess vibes” in the photo, and followed up the comment with a string of yellow heart emoji.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rita served up a much more seductive vibe as she shared a series of snaps in a cut-out midi dress. The dress had a high neckline, but the form-fitting silhouette hugged her curves and flaunted her physique. The cut-out details on the garment exposed a generous expanse of her toned skin. In total, she shared five stunning snaps in the daring look.