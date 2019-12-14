Wendy Williams Admits To Giving Friends Botox For Christmas

Kris Jenner is apparently not alone in gifting Botox over the holidays.

Kris Jenner recently came under fire for saying that she’ll be giving some of her family members and friends Botox this holiday season. As bizarre a gift as this may seem, she’s apparently not the only celebrity to have done this. Talk show host Wendy Williams defended Jenner, saying that she too has done this for her own friends, according to Hollywood Life.

While it may be insulting to some people to surprise them with this sort of beauty treatment, Williams insists this gift made one of her female friends really happy. She emphasized that if a friend wants to have work done but can’t afford it, it’s really a gesture of kindness to offer it as a gift. She went on to say that she feels her own image is based on who she surrounds herself with. She thinks it is important for her friends to look their best.

“Long before I heard about this, I’ve told you guys before, I gave a girl that I hang out with [Botox]. I want all my girlfriends to look the part. I don’t want it to be like, ‘Oh, Wendy surrounds herself with frumpy-dumps to make herself look better’. I want to do it for you if you can’t do it, but sign this in case something goes wrong.”

Williams went on to say that her friend was overjoyed by the lavish treatment. She then told her fans that if one of their own friends surprises them with Botox for Christmas, that they shouldn’t be insulted.

“If your girlfriend gives you a little Botox for the holidays, do not dismiss her. She only wants you to look better than you already do!”

Williams, who is known for giving the Kardashian-Jenner clan a bit of criticism while on The Wendy Williams Show, has gotten a lot closer to Jenner lately, and the two even took a selfie together.

Jenner’s Botox present idea was inspired by a partnership she recently did with Botox Cosmetics for their “Gift Like a Boss” holiday campaign. In the campaign, Jenner revealed she would be gifting her loved ones gift cards to get work done. A $100 gift card will help cover a treatment session. The purpose of Botox is to help make a patient’s skin look younger by reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Jenner isn’t the only member of her famous family to not be afraid to get a little work done in order to look their best. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe Kardashian has been open about wanting a nose job, admitting she likes plastic surgery.