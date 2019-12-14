British-American Model Helen Owen Sizzles In A Black Bikini As She Holidays In Kauaʻi

British-American model Helen Owen recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.6 million fans and followers to a hot bikini snapshot.

In the pic, the 27-year-old stunner could be seen rocking a stylish, black string bikini that allowed her to show off ample skin, particularly her cleavage. That’s not all, but Helen also put her toned thighs and taut stomach on full display for the viewers to admire.

The model, who rose to fame after becoming GQ‘s “Instagram Girl of the Week,” wore minimal makeup to keep it simple, yet sexy. The application featured a mauve-colored lipstick, defined eyebrows and a tinge of brown blush. She wore her silky, brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. Finally, she ditched accessories and jewelry items so as not to take the attention away from her risqué ensemble.

To her fans’ delight, the model posted two pictures from the photoshoot. To pose for the first one, Helen sat on a beach mat, looked straight into the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts. She was also featured holding some food in her hands. In the second snap, she closed her eyes, brought the food near her mouth, and sported a pout.

The snaps were captured against the beautiful backdrop of the sea and mountains, and according to the geotag, the model was vacationing at the Hanalei Bay in Kauaʻi island, Hawaii.

In the caption, Helen — who was born in Bristol, England and raised in San Francisco, California — informed her fans that the picture was captured when she was enjoying the best morning in Kauaʻi. The model wrote that she had her breakfast at the beach, where she watched the surfers and listened to podcasts, adding that she stayed there until lunch.

Within two hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 29,000 likes and over 150 comments in which fans, per usual, praised the hottie for her beautiful looks and figure.

“You make me want to go to Hawaii,” one of her followers commented on the pic.

“The best breakfast I’ve seen in all year,” wrote another.

“You are THE MOST beautiful human,” a third fan chimed in.

Loading...

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked the model how it feels like to be so beautiful.

“What’s it like being so amazingly gorgeous?”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “aw cutie,” “couldn’t be any hotter,” and “perfection,” to praise the model.

Apart from Helen’s regular followers, the snap was also liked by Georgia Gibbs, Sanne Vloet and Timothy Sykes, among others.