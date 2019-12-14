Draya Michele Stuns In Hot Pink Fendi Leggings In New Instagram Pic

Draya Michele shared a new Instagram update with her fans today, and she was spotted in hot pink Fendi leggings.

The Basketball Wives star was seen sitting down in a chair in a dark room. The photo had an added rainbow filter that fell diagonally in the corners. She wore a long-sleeved, mesh shirt that looked to be see-through. The arms were decorated with a stripe. Plus, the wrists were non-conventional and was tightened with a string. Meanwhile, the most eye-popping aspect of the photo were the leggings. The logo could be seen all up and down her legs as Draya crossed her left leg on top.

She wore her hair slicked back and raised her left hand by her ear. This revealed her red manicure. The makeup included dark lashes and nude lipstick. In addition, her accessories stood out. It included thin, sparkling hoop earrings. Plus, she wore a choker-style necklace with sparkling lettering, along with a silver watch. Draya glanced up at the camera with a hint of a pout on her lips, exuding very flirty vibes.

The photo was taken in a dimly lit room, with the background hard to discern. Beside the bombshell sat two people, but they happened to be cropped out in the shot. Draya was nevertheless well-lit for the picture, which emphasized the sheer nature of her shirt. However, she posed in such a way to completely censor her chest.

It appeared as though she were enjoying herself at the club, with bright purple light being cast on the back wall. Plus, she held a drink in her right hand. It was a light-colored concoction with a lime wedge on the rim.

Fans left plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“I love you so much you don’t even understand,” expressed an admirer.

“Coming in HOT!!!!!!!” gushed a follower.

“Those fendi pants are dope,” noted a fan.

“Cutie heard you love tequila is that what your drinking,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the stunner shared another update that was also about her legs. This time, however, the emphasis was on her upper thighs and hips. Draya stunned in a colorful dress, which featured an extremely high slit on the side. The print was comprised of people’s portraits, with the outfit itself offering a plunge neckline and halter-style straps. She was seen posing indoors against a white wall, with a formal dining room visible in the backdrop.