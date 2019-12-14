Bianca Taylor Rocks Pink Lingerie, Gushes Over Beau, Nimai Delgado, For Pampering Her In New Instagram Post

Vegan fitness model Bianca Taylor, who is popular on Instagram for her beautiful looks and incredible booty, recently took to her page and shared a hot lingerie snap.

In the picture, Bianca was featured rocking a skimpy pink lingerie set that allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure, particularly a glimpse of her thighs and derriere, as well as her slim waist and taut stomach. The model completed her ensemble with white knee-high socks that she attached to her pink garter belt with the help of suspenders.

Staying true to her signature style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle colors so as not to overdo her look. The application included a slick of nude-pink lipstick, nude blush and matching eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of mascara and defined eyebrows.

The model wore her wavy black tresses down and side-swept them to pull off a very sexy look. To keep it simple, the hottie decided to ditch accessories, though she still retained her nose hoop.

To pose for the snap, Bianca knelt on the floor, looked straight into the camera, and kept her fingers on her lips. She used her tattooed arm to censor her cleavage.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Los Angeles, California. In the caption, Bianca gushed over her boyfriend, bodybuilder Nimai Delgado, and wrote that she finds it very sexy when he cooks for her, takes care of her mental health and loves her for being goofy and wild. She also asked her fans to talk about the things that they find sexy about their partners.

Bianca tagged Tampa-based photographer Joshua Paull in her post, giving him credit for the snap.

Within six hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 14,000 likes and close to 250 comments where fans not only answered the question in the caption but also praised the hottie for her lingerie and pretty face.

“This may be the greatest pic ever,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Awesome bra! You look incredible, my beautiful vegan queen,” another one chimed in.

“You are such an amazing woman! Love you,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer requested the model to share more lingerie pictures.

“Omg! More pics like this one, please. Stockings and pantyhose make me weak!”

The picture was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Vicky Aisha and fellow vegan fitness model, Anais Zanotti.