Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Comes Out Swinging After Alleged Sex Tape Released

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has plenty of jokes about the release of his alleged sex tape, but the controversial sports figure is also letting everyone know that it’s no laughing matter.

After a very racy video circulated claiming to show the sports celebrity with an unidentified and partly unseen woman, the Barstool Sports chief took to Twitter to apparently take credit– and offer a warning to those sharing the video. In what was called an “Official Team Portnoy Press Release,” he offered a very generous description of the man seen in the video.

“The unidentified man appears to be in peak physical shape, highlighted (but not limited to) the muscle strength, agility, and stamina to perform a highly difficult sexual maneuver,” the report read.

The release went on to say that sharing the video is “highly illegal and a breach of privacy.”

The humorous response drew some viral attention for Portnoy, but the warning apparently did little to share the spread of the alleged sex tape itself. There were still several copies and screenshots floating around social media in the hours after his legal warning.

Still, even with the flip response from Portnoy, his warning would likely carry some teeth. Fueled in large part from leaks of celebrity sex tapes and nude photos, states across the country have cracked down on the release of so-called “revenge porn,” videos taken or released without the consent of all parties involved.

Some of those who have been caught releasing sensitive videos of celebrities have faced prison time, including the man found guilty of sharing photos of actress Jennifer Lawrence and model Kate Upton. As the New York Daily News noted, the 36-year-old Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for the leak.

Portnoy’s love life has garnered headlines in the past. Back in 2017, he made headlines after an accusation that his girlfriend was caught cheating with a SoulCycle instructor. He then made a series of public digs at his ex while also appearing to poke fun at himself, even wearing a SoulCycle shirt to the Barstool Sports studio.

Team players all around pic.twitter.com/1ck2WJwVPD — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 10, 2017

Portnoy has also come under fire for his alleged treatment of women, which led to a very fast exit after he joined the ESPN family due to his attack on one of the network’s female reporters.

In 2017, Barstool Sports were set to air a late-night talk show on ESPN called Barstool Van Talk, but as USA Today‘s For The Win noted, the project was scrapped in part due to resurfaced comments from Portnoy calling ESPN personality Sam Ponder a “slut” in audio that was later deleted.

Details of the alleged sex tape of Dave Portnoy, including when it was recorded or the identity of those seen, remain unknown.