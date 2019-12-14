Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In See-Through Corset & Thigh-High Boots: ‘Top Of The Naughty List’

Curvy bombshell Ashley Alexis was feeling naughty on Friday night. The gorgeous plus-size model took to Instagram to share a sizzling mirror selfie, driving fans into a meltdown with her smoking-hot look.

The new pic saw Ashley pour her curvaceous frame in an ultra-revealing black corset from Fashion Nova Curve. The 29-year-old hottie, who is a curve ambassador for the widely-popular plus-size fashion brand, put her bodacious figure on full display, leaving little to the imagination in the daring item. The racy bodycon-fit top featured large mesh inserts that showed plenty of skin, offering an unencumbered view of her busty assets. Two wide satin straps ran across the full length of the corset, censoring her buxom curves in strategic places.

The low-cut garment sported a sweetheart neckline that beautifully showcased her decolletage. The flattering, waist-cinching garment also boasted a seductive push-up effect that put her deep cleavage front and center, further luring the gaze to her shapely chest. The semi-sheer corset was fastened at the front with silver metal clasp closures that lent an air of sophistication to the racy look. Matching metal hoops adorned the sleek satin straps, adding more bling to her head-turning attire.

Ashley paired the provocative corset with see-through black lace bikini bottoms, exposing even more skin in the gauzy piece. The gossamer undergarment sported a cute floral print that added a chic, feminine touch to the risque get-up. The blond bombshell completed the torrid outfit with sexy, lace-up, thigh-high boots in a matching black color, and sent fans into a frenzy with the “naughty” look.

The stunning Sports Illustrated babe gave off serious femme-fatale vibes, showing some dangerous curves in the steamy selfie. Her scandalous attire emphasized her hourglass figure, accentuating her ample bosom and narrow waistline. At the same time, the scorching look highlighted her round hips and voluptuous thighs, giving fans plenty to see and to talk about.

Her glam and hairstyle were just as seductive, adding to her incredible sex appeal. Ashley rocked a fabulous smoky eye makeup that made her deep hazel eyes really pop. She wore a pastel pink lipstick that made her plump lips appear even fuller and sported masterfully contoured eyebrows. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face in loose waves as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her wavy locks fell down into her decolletage, calling even more attention to her chest and cleavage.

Ashley’s perfectly manicured nails appeared to be featuring flat French tips. The model topped off her enticing look with a couple of sparkling rings, for an extra touch of pizzazz.

In the caption, the busty babe joked that her provocative attire earned her top ranking on Santa’s “naughty list.” She playfully added an emoji of a smiling face licking its lips and tagged the fashion label that provided the outfit. The “FashionNovaAmbassador” hashtag was also present in the cheeky caption.

The smoldering look likely sent a few pulses racing among Ashley’s vast fanbase, judging by the flurry of gushing messages left by her admirers. Her selfie racked up more than 25,000 likes and 460-plus comments, as followers couldn’t stop raving about her hotness.

“Sensationally tantalizing,” wrote one person, adding a black heart emoji that appeared to be mirroring the color of Ashley’s outfit.

“Damn u look hot,” read a second message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“I’m in love,” penned a third Instagrammer, ending their post with a growing-heart emoji.

“Queen of the naughty list,” quipped a fourth fan, followed by a heart emoji encased within a pair of fire emoji.