Olivia Culpo Sizzles In A Smoking-Hot Green Bikini

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo stunned her 4.4 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap that showcased her toned physique in a tiny green bikini.

The snap Olivia shared was taken from an angle so that everything in the frame was diagonal, giving the post a bit of an artistic vibe. Olivia stood in front of a pool of water, and several palm trees were visible in the background of the sunny shot. A green frond was coming into the frame towards the front of the shot, but even that couldn’t distract Olivia’s followers from her incredible body.

The brunette beauty rocked a pair of bikini bottoms with large bows tied on either side. The bottoms were a high-cut style that stretched high over her hips, and the bows added a playful twist to the look. She paired them with a matching green bikini top that almost resembled a bra because of the sculptural cups and underwire. The pale yet vibrant green shade popped against her bronzed skin, and the bikini showcased her toned stomach as well as her long legs.

Olivia added a little something extra by wearing a gold body chain over the bikini. The piece started around her neck, joined together on her chest right by her cleavage, and then draped across her stomach and towards either side of her body. She added another dose of sparkle with a ring on one hand and bracelet on the other.

She wore her hair down in tousled waves and kept her makeup natural, rocking strong brows, neutral eye makeup, and a soft pink lip gloss.

Olivia’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 18,600 likes within just 15 minutes. Fellow model Jasmine Tookes gave the post a like as well.

Many of Olivia’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot snap and used the opportunity to shower Olivia with praise.

“Green looks amaze on you,” one follower said.

“Wow, you’re so gorgeous!” another fan added, followed by a series of emoji including a flame emoji and heart eye emoji.

One fan found herself drawn to Olivia’s physique, and said, “I want this body.”

“Stunningly gorgeous and very beautiful,” another fan said.

