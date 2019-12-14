Lauren Drain Shows Off Baby Bump In Pink Crop Top And Booty Shorts From Her Activewear Line

Lauren Drain, a fitness model and trainer with 3.9 million followers on Instagram, flaunted her baby bump in activewear for a promotional photo on Instagram. In the shared snapshot, Lauren rocked a pink sleeveless crop top and a pair of matching high-waisted booty shorts that feature a mesh stripe on the side plus a criss-cross band. Lauren paired the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She wore her blond hair down with a face full of makeup that included dark red lipstick. She stood next to another blond model who wore the same outfit in black and white.

The photo is the first in a series but is the only one that featured Lauren. In the other images, the models also wore the crop-top and booty short combo. One of the pictures showcases that the back of the crop top included a cutout and that the shorts have ruching in the center that emphasized the curves of the model’s derriere.

In the caption, Lauren revealed that the designs are from her fashion line, Fit Angel Collection. She also shared some additional details about their construction, like the crop top’s built-in shelf bra. She further disclosed that she wore a medium top and shorts in the same size during the photoshoot while most of the other models were wearing size extra-small.

The crop top retails for $35 on the brand’s website while the shorts sell for $30.

In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for Lauren’s appearance in the photo.

“Hottest pregnant lady,” one fan wrote.

“Love your belly… looking good,” a second added.

“Hot mamas all around,” a third admirer commented.

“Wow, you’re so amazing,” a fourth commenter gushed.

Loading...

Lauren has not only posed in this activewear combo before, but she also previously donned the sports bra and shorts in a workout video. In an Instagram post from November 25, she wore the outfit in olive green in a montage of clips of her doing various strenuous exercises. At one point she swung a kettlebell, at another she’s lifted a barbell, in a third clip she rippled battle ropes and in a fourth, she’s jumped rope. In the clip, she included a voice-over where she repeated criticism she’s received for working out while pregnant and looking sexy while doing so.

The woman who has been called the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” defended her right to work out with her baby bump exposed in the caption, The video has been viewed over 280,000 times since its upload and 1,500-plus Instagram users have commented on it.