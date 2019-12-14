Sofia Vergara’s Gorgeous Throwback Photo Has Fans Raving: ‘The 90’s Miami’

Sofia Vergara’s most recent Instagram share has her fans gushing. As those who follow the Modern Family star on Instagram know, Vergara regularly delights fans with current photos as well as throwback shots, and each of them earns her plenty of attention. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Vergara stunned on a magazine cover.

In the gorgeous shot, the actress struck a pose, looking over her shoulder and straight into the camera. In the caption, she told fans that it was a shot from the ’90s in Miami from a magazine titled Vanidades Continental. Vergara wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a low ponytail as it fell down her back. She looked nothing short of stunning in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and pink lipstick.

Even though her outfit was not visible in the new snapshot, Vergara got all dolled up with a pair of big gold earrings that had a number of jewels on them. She also sported a necklace that looked exactly the same as the gorgeous earrings. The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time but it’s already earned the beauty a ton of attention from her 17 million-plus fans.

So far, the post has racked up over 72,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her beautiful jewelry. A few more dropped a line to let the beauty know that they are big fans of hers. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“You look the same now,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Still gorgeous even today,” another Instagram user raved.

Loading...

“More beautiful now than then,” a third chimed in, adding a heart emoji.

“Reminds me of soul plane days but now I think that was in the 2000s. even now your beautiful as always,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the actress wished hubby Joe Manganiello a happy anniversary with a cute photo of the pair together. In the shot, the pair gazed into one another’s eyes and in the caption of the post, Vergara called her hubby “mi amor.” It comes as no surprise that the post racked over 300,000 likes and well over 1,900 comments.