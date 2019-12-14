‘Shameless’ Star Cameron Monaghan Smolders & Flaunts Ripped Physique In Stunning Photo Shoots

Shameless star Cameron Monaghan has sent the hearts of his 2.3 million Instagram followers swooning as of late after sharing several sexy snaps of himself from various photo shoots.

For example, the 26-year-old ginger shared an absolutely stunning series of artistic snaps of himself flaunting his lean and ripped physique for the camera.

Published on his profile two days ago, the first photo collection was taken in a seemingly empty room that only contained what appeared to be a wooden speaker. Cameron stood barefoot on a dark wood floor in front of a gray wall with white molding.

Despite the fact the shot was in grayscale, the actor popped against his surroundings and gave fans something to swoon over. He struck a casual, hand-in-pocket stance with his weight shifted slightly to one side and one foot behind. At the time the photo was taken, the young Showtime star was captured looking off in the distance with a thoughtful expression on his face.

The image did a great job showing off the star’s fit stature and capitalized on the actor’s muscular arms and torso. In here, Cameron wore a pair of fitted black trousers that were styled to be just a bit too long and were visibly dragging the floor beneath his feet. He paired it with a simple, yet flattering white undershirt which he wore tucked into his pants. The style highlighted his athletic form and accented the torso in a way that made his abdominal muscles apparent through the top.

The actor was clean-shaven during this shoot and wore his hair combed back, drawing attention to his broody eyes and strong jawline.

Cameron shared another pair of photo sets around the same time. The first of these featured the Shameless actor rocking a button-up white shirt. He looked to be sitting down with his elbow on the surface in front of him.

He had his fist balled up with his head tilted slightly as he rested his cheek on his hand. The actor smoldered for the camera in an Instagram post that has gotten over 126,000 likes from his followers.

Cameron shared a third collection from the same photo shoot roughly 48 hours ago, and like the first one, it was also in black-and-white.

Loading...

It featured the Shameless star with his hands pushed into his pockets while rocking a button-up long-sleeved shirt with stripes and a chest pocket and looking on into the distance. A tree, a building, a few parked cars, and a power line were visible in the background behind him.

Collectively, his three Instagram posts featuring various pictures from the sexy photo shoot pulled in between 400,000 and 500,000 likes. Each shot also accumulated over 500 comments individually. Many of his followers took to the comments to gush about how handsome he looked in the various snaps.

You can catch Cameron every Sunday night during all-new episodes of Shameless.