Kylie Jenner Gets ‘Cozy’ In A Cotton Candy-Colored Ensemble

On Friday, December 13, Kylie Jenner posted a two-photo Instagram slideshow of herself wearing a pastel-hued, puffy winter coat and matching pants. She also had part of her black hair dyed blue.

In the first Instagram image, Kylie stared at the camera as she relaxed on a cream-colored couch. She wore a large jacket that featured many different unicorn-esque shades: peach, periwinkle, mint green, light pink, and more. Her color-blocked pants contained the same hues, this time focusing more on bubblegum pinks and lilacs. To add to the colorful photo, the artwork behind the couch was made up of technicolor prints of lipstick.

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul wore her jet-black hair long and straight, and it cascaded all the way down past her waist. In addition to its usual inky color, Kylie’s locks were dyed a bright blue in the middle and ends of her hair. The sapphire balayage highlights intentionally looked like they could be a trick of the light.

Kylie’s makeup was kept minimal to offset the bright colors of the jacket. Her eyebrows were shaped and framed her face. Her eyelashes were dark and fanned out slightly. She wore a light gold shadow that reached her inner-eye and her usual dusty rose matte lip color. The boldest makeup choice was the almost neon shade of pink blush on her cheekbones.

She paired her outfit with a matching tiny pink purse.

The second image gave fans more of the same look, only this time from the side. This angle delivered a peek at the long-sleeved shirt Kylie wore underneath the puffy jacket, which was pink and green as well.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram image series racked up more than 3 million likes from Kylie’s 152 million followers. Both celebrities and fans loved the pastels in the coat and pants, and took to the comments section to praise Kylie’s wardrobe.

“Color scheme,” said Lauren Jauregui, adding a flame emoji.

“KYLIE! CAN WE BREATHE EVER????” one follower wrote in all-caps, putting a crying-face emoji next to her comment.

Of course, some fans just solely put emoji, usually choosing a heart-eye smiley face or just a simple heart.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is no stranger to colorful — and cotton candy-colored — ensembles. Every year at Coachella, Kylie switches up her wigs each day of the music festival. In the past, she’s worn many multi-colored hairpieces, including unicorn- and rainbow-hued wigs. At the 2019 Met Gala, she wore a lavender-colored dress with a matching lilac wig and a feather boa.