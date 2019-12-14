Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Her Perfect Abs In New Instagram Snap

Hungarian model Anita Herbert recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 2.1 million fans with a very hot picture, one wherein she showed off her perfect physique.

In this particular picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a printed sports bra that allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. She teamed the sports bra with a pair of printed gym shorts that she slightly pulled down, showing off her incredible abs and small waist.

Furthermore, the skimpy ensemble also enabled Anita to put her toned arms and sculpted legs on full display.

The Budapest native wore a full face of makeup, an application featuring nude-pink lipstick, defined eyebrows, false lashes, and lots of mascara. The rest of her face could not be seen because she bowed her head to strike a pose.

Anita wore her raven-colored tresses down and held them together with her hand. To pose for the pic, she stood in a nondescript room, though she did not use a geotag with her post, thus leaving the location of the snap unknown.

The fitness model — who runs the fitness program Fit Queen — wrote a long caption in which she informed her fans that performing strenuous cardio exercises after eating a calorie-rich meal will never be helpful.

“We often think that cardio is going to magically burn 1,000+ calories after pigging out on a Friday night. But unfortunately, that is NOT the case,” she advised, adding that one can never burn all the extra calories in one session.

The model also wrote that people should not use cardio as a form of punishment for indulging in delicious food because the practice will eventually make them hate working out, which will be counterproductive for the body.

Likewise, she motivated her followers by telling them that if they end up overeating, they should forgive themselves and get back on track with their regular routines.

Within a day of posting, the picture racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 680 comments. Fans praised Anita for her amazing body, and thanked her for sharing the tip with them.

Loading...

“Wow! Love what you just said. I used to “punish” myself, but my nutritionist REALLY drilled it in my head and said, ‘oh well, get back on track.’ Now I enjoy a healthy lifestyle for real,” one of her fans shared.

“You look amazing! #bodygoals,” another follower wrote.

“Your body is pure perfection. And I love it,” a third admirer commented.

The picture was also liked by many of Anita’s fellow models and Instagram influencers. These included Anais Zanotti and Ivana Avitabile, among others.