Curvy Model Denise Bidot Gets Soaked In Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit: ‘Like A Boss’

Curvy bombshell Denise Bidot thrilled Instagram followers with a scorching triple update on December 12. The Latin-Arab beauty, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent, recently posed for a sizzling editorial for In Puerto Rico magazine and is now sharing more snaps from the enticing photo shoot, to the delight of her adoring fans.

The new photo drop showcased yet another dazzling swimsuit look and saw Denise pour her voluptuous figure into a sexy cut-out one-piece that showed plenty of skin and a whole lot of curves. The revealing swimsuit was a chic one-shoulder design that clung to her curvaceous form, highlighting her hourglass frame. The stylish pool item boasted a fabulous black color that complemented her glowing tan. The bathing suit featured a large cutout across the midsection, flashing the flesh in a tasteful display.

The 33-year-old hottie cut a very elegant figure in the trendy beach attire. She added bling to her look with a single statement earring — a sparkling, silver, drop-down piece that lent an air of sophistication to her daring outfit.

Her glam was also on point, as shown in the first photo shared with fans. The pic was a close-up of her face and offered a detailed look at her flawless makeup. The gorgeous Latina rocked a stunning smokey eye in a seductive shade of metallic brown, which beautifully harmonized with her complexion. Denise posed with her eyes closed to better showcase the shimmering eyeshadow, and slightly parted her pillowy lips in a provocative way to call attention to her luscious mahogany lipstick. The deep, rich color made her plump lips appear even fuller, adding a heavy dose of sex appeal to her already alluring look.

Denise’s makeup was complete with dark eyeliner and faux eyelashes, which were curled to perfection. She also wore a touch of blush and sported masterfully contoured eyebrows, which had been color-enhanced and were elegantly arched to highlight her gorgeous features.

The curvy bombshell was dripping wet, suggesting that she had gone for a dip in the sea before posing for the steamy shot. Water trickled down her decolletage, calling attention to the small expanse of bared skin visible in the pic. Denise held her hands on her head, showcasing her pointy lilac manicure. Her wet hair cascaded down her back, completing the smoking-hot look.

A swipe to the next slide showed a soaked Denise posing in the sea. The model was standing in the clear, sinuous water, with the soft waves reaching up to her hips. Photographed from the front, she turned her head to the side and gazed into the distance with an absentminded look and sultrily parted lips. Her wet hair fell down her back in thick, soaked strands. A few drops of water still clung to her bronzed skin, remnants of a recent swimming session.

The snap gave fans a generous view of her swimsuit, while also showcasing her bountiful curves. The ravishing plus-size model looked like the ultimate beach-babe, flashing a glimpse of cleavage and teasing her midriff in the cut-out swimwear. The flattering one-piece featured high-waist, high-cut bottoms that accentuated her curvy hips and emphasized her strong thighs. Her round shoulders were also on display, as was her elegant, supple neck.

The third and last snapshot was another close-up view of her shapely bust. Denise showed more of her ample decolletage as she went for a swim, floating on her back with her arms stretched out above her head and her eyes closed. The snap put her buxom curves front and center, making sure that everyone was eyeing her plentiful chest.

In the caption, Denise penned an uplifting message about “washing away” the negativity and greeting the new year with a fierce attitude, “like a boss.”

The triple Instagram update received a lot of love from Denise’s fans, who were completely entranced with the spectacular look. The post garnered a little shy of 16,000 likes and 325 comments, as followers spared no time in lavishing the curvy model with compliments and sweet messages of appreciation.

“Good grief this is gorg,” wrote one Instagrammer.

“Omggg u are not real,” gushed another fan.

“Definitely leaving bad vibes behind!! You look like a magnificent mermaid wet!!” penned a third Instagram user.

“ITS GONNA BE YOUR YEAR – as if the last few weren’t though,” quipped a fourth follower, adding the #bossbabe hashtag and a string of fire emoji.

Denise recently opened up about her experience shooting the editorial in a previous Instagram post.

“Being in an editorial, in a printed magazine, in Puerto Rico, where bodies like mine rarely get visibility brings me so much happiness,” she wrote, adding, “I always tell people baby steps are better than no steps and this one is more like a leap.”