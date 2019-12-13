‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Chance Gives Abby An Answer

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, December 13, brings drama from Phyllis as she confronts Chance over his association with Adam. Plus, Nick wonders if Chelsea can keep living the way they’re living, Connor gets upset at hearing Chelsea trying to set boundaries, and Billy feels unfulfilled despite a seemingly perfect life.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) ran into each other at Crimson Lights. She complained about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) jukebox, and Nick laughed. They traded barbs and ended up on a high note. Later, Phyllis confronted Chance (Donny Boaz) about Abby (Melissa Ordway) firing her. She pushed Chance about what went on in Las Vegas between him and Adam (Mark Grossman), and Chance called her bluff. Phyllis gave him a few details, which raised Chance’s eyebrows, but he remarked on how empty her life must be that she has to dig up dirt on other people. For her part, Phyllis advised Chance to drop his good-boy act.

Before the day ended, Chance gave Abby an answer to the job offer. He explained that he couldn’t be the head of security at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. However, he did ask her out on a date, and she agreed to go. Chance revealed he plans to stay in town for now.

At Adam’s penthouse, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tried to set some boundaries. She wanted to call out Connor (Judah Mackey) over his lies about Sharon. She also remarked on how they’re essentially lying to the boy and getting his hopes up that they can be a family again. Later, Adam accused her of letting Nick influence her choices. Connor overheard the conversation, and he begged his mom not to leave. He then blamed Chelsea and Adam’s fight on Sharon and went on about the monster — ultimately, Chelsea promised not to leave.

Later at Nick’s, when he asked Chelsea about Christmas at his house with their boys, she wouldn’t commit. He asked her if she was willing to keep living like this because he wasn’t so sure he could. Chelsea didn’t have an answer. Back at Adam’s, he and Connor played, and Adam ignored a phone call from Victor (Eric Braeden) while he reassured Connor that his mom would return soon.

At Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle), Billy (Jason Thompson) built a dollhouse. He and Victoria talked, and she said she felt like Billy is ignoring her. Billy promised that he needed her, and they enjoyed some grown-up time together. Then, Victoria left for work, and later, she and Abby shared a moment over food at Society. They shared some sisterly gossip, and Victoria admitted that she was happy to reconnect with Billy. Abby mentioned that she had something new going on, too, but didn’t want to jinx it. Victoria sent Billy a text that said she loved him.

Finally, Billy ran into Amanda (Mishael Morgan) again at the dive bar, and Billy complained about how everything is perfect in his life except for him. She understood, and she admitted that she’s learning how to trust people, but she didn’t open up any more than that to Billy.