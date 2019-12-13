Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Incredible Abs In A Chic Bikini On Instagram

American fitness model Jen Selter took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 13, and wowed her 12.8 million fans with a hot bikini snap.

In the picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a black and white bikini top that she paired with white bikini bottoms.

The tiny ensemble allowed Jen to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her incredible abs. That’s not all, but the stunner also flaunted her long, sexy legs.

Jen stood in a room, next to a window, and clicked a mirror selfie. The move allowed her to capture the picture in natural light. She, however, did not use a geotag with the post because of which the location where the picture was captured could not be known.

The model wore her brunette tresses into a messy bun to pull off a casual, yet sexy look. It could not be figured out whether Jen wore any makeup or not because she held her cellphone right in front of her face to click the selfie.

Staying true to her signature style, the model painted her perfectly-manicured nails with red nail polish.

In the caption, Jen informed her fans that her chic bikini was from her own swimwear collection, That Bikini. She also announced a free bikini giveaway contest and asked her fans to write the name of their favorite bikini brands in the comments section. Finally, she added that she will pick one winner and announce the name on Monday.

Within four hours of going live, the sultry snap racked up more than 110,000 likes and close to 700 comments which prove that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she shares has a high tendency of going viral.

While Jen’s female fans enthusiastically participated in the contest to win a free bikini, her male fans and followers focused on the model’s hot body and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Great body! Divine and incredible. Oh, Jen! You are truly amazing!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I wish to participate too if you are part of the giveaway,” a male follower jokingly wrote.

“You are the perfect example of female beauty,” a third fan remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised Jen’s amazing abs.

“Look at those abs. Incredibly hot and sexy!”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “oh yass queen,” “simply breathtaking,” and “what a body,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her fans, Jens’s picture was also liked by Lexy Panterra and Vero Casillas, among others.