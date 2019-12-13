Colin Firth And His Wife Split One Year After She Admitted To Having An Affair With An Alleged Stalker

Accomplished actor Colin Firth and his wife, Livia Giuggioli, have officially split have 22 years of marriage according to a new joint statement released by the couple to Entertainment Tonight.

“Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Early last year, The Inquisitr reported that Livia confessed to having an affair with journalist Marco Brancaccia. She claimed that the relationship occurred during a brief time where she and Colin were separated between 2015 and 2016.

ET reports that the producer’s assistant claimed she was being harassed and threatened by Marco. These allegations were never confirmed or denied. Marco stated that Livia made up the entire “stalking” scenario as a way to keep their affair from becoming public knowledge, even going as far as to claim that Livia wanted to leave Colin for him.

The article from Entertainment Tonight contained Marco’s statement. He refuted Livia’s stalking allegations, stating that he only messaged her three times in total after she ended their relationship in 2016. Marco then expressed that he did send an email to Colin about their relationship that he now regrets.

From there, Livia filed the stalking complaint “out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.”

ET reports that the Firths filed a private settlement with Marco.

After Livia’s infidelity came to light, the couple formally separated before eventually getting back together.

Neither the couple’s statement or the ET article confirms whether or not Livia’s involvement with Marco is the reason for their split.

The now broken-up couple share two children, sons Luca and Matteo. The couple’s statement mentions that the pair will remain united for their children. It’s not yet clear what their custody arrangement will be. Their son Matteo is 18 and Luca is 16.

On social media, many of Colin’s fans have spoken out in support of the actor. Some people have taken the news of the couple’s split and past cheating scandal as an opportunity to make jokes.

“I guess he’s a single man,” teased one fan, referring to Colin’s role in the film A Single Man.

“Ah I’m sad for Colin Firth and Livia. The romantic in me really does hate seeing long-time marriages end,” said The First Film Club founder, Hanna Ines Flint.

“Why would anyone cheat on Colin Firth? My gosh!” exclaimed one shocked user.