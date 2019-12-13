‘The Challenge’ Star Kam Williams Suggests Team USA Was ‘Set Up’ By Production In The Final

Team USA took a loss on Season 34 of The Challenge after Team U.K. dominated the final this past Wednesday. Jordan Wiseley, Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen were declared the season’s champions, while Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, Zach Nichols and Natalie “Ninja” Duran suffered defeat. Kam Williams ran the first leg of the final with Team USA but was purged halfway through during a puzzle challenge. She now claims in a YouTube video that the first leg of the competition was not fair at all, something that wasn’t discussed during Wednesday’s episode.

According to Kam, Team USA was set up, suggesting production had something to do with their loss for the season. In the lengthy video rant from The Challenge star, she claimed that her team’s gurney was much heavier than Team U.K.’s, giving them a major disadvantage from the very start. The veteran alleged that the weight which was put on the gurney was determined by how many players were on the team, meaning Team USA would have significantly more weight than Team U.K. since it was seven players to five.

The rules were the same for both teams, however — only four players could carry the gurney at a time. This would have meant Team USA had the same number of players carrying much more weight than Team U.K. was on their own gurney.

“Alright, this is a frigging setup,” Kam said when her team learned of the weight difference. “Something is not right because only four members on your team was allowed to carry it? And we had what, seven people on our team? So yea, I don’t know.”

Kam also noted that producers (who she only referred to as “they”) spoke to Team USA early on in the game and asked the players if they were sure they wanted to throw their own teammates into eliminations. She added that “they” made it seem like it was going to be a major disadvantage in the game to throw in your own teammates, essentially meaning having a smaller team would be an issue. This turned out to be an advantage in the end, which is where Kam seemed to get her “setup” vibes from.

Kam saw support from teammate Paulie Calafiore on Twitter and Instagram after he noted she was speaking the truth in her video. Paulie wasn’t at 100 percent during the final, and it’s possible this disadvantage contributed to his downfall. However, War of the Worlds 2 cast member Theo Campbell wasn’t impressed with the video his former fling shared.

“Excuses. Take that L. Your leader didn’t carry his weight. You backed him, your fault!” read a Twitter post from Theo.

“I said what I said,” Kam tweeted back.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 reunion begins next Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.