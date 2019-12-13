Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Are Saving Sex For Marriage

The basketball player and his fiancée are abstaining until they tie the knot.

Lamar Odom and his fiancée are planning to abstain from sex until they get married, she revealed in a recent interview with HollywoodLife. Sabrina Parr explained that it was the basketball player’s freedom from addiction and his relationship with religion that caused him to make the decision to abstain.

“This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction,” Sabrina told the publication.

“Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor… The pastor suggested to him, it’s not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage…. He’s already had sex, so he couldn’t cut that out, but [the pastor] said, ‘A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.'”

Sabrina went on to say that she “allowed” Lamar to make the decision, explaining that since he’s “new in being saved,” she didn’t want her opinions to sway him either way. Still, she told him that there’s a certain “honor” that comes with waiting to have sex, and she revealed that he was impressed with her standards and the way in which she respected herself.

Though the site claimed that the two have yet to set a wedding date, Sabrina revealed she’s not in a rush to tie the knot — though Lamar is more eager to marry soon because of their abstinence.

Still, the personal trainer said that they’ve found many different ways to connect in their relationship that don’t involve physical intimacy.

“… What he’s seeing is without having sex, it improves our intimacy. We experience real intimacy when we’re not having sex.”

Lamar and Sabrina announced their engagement on November 11, just several months after they made their relationship official on social media. Lamar proposed at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami, and according to Us Weekly, the basketball star popped the question with a pear-shaped diamond ring.

As for what Lamar’s ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, thinks of the couple’s engagement, she is reportedly happy for her ex and glad he is sober.

Khloé and Lamar were married from 2009 to 2016, though they were estranged for years due to Lamar’s infidelity and drug use before they finalized their divorce. Still, when he fell into a life-threatening coma after an overdose in 2015, Khloé and her family flew to be by his hospital bedside.

Lamar revealed in a May 2019 interview that it takes effort every day to stay sober, but that he’s doing it.