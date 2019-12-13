Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Wears A Racy Red Bra And ‘Santa Baby’ Panties In Christmas-Themed Photo

Brazilian model Bru Luccas is getting into the spirit of the holidays while vacationing at Big Bear Lake in California, as suggested by the new photo she shared on Instagram on Friday afternoon.

In the snapshot, Bru is standing outside of a cabin in a fresh field of snow. Despite the frigid temperature, she decided less is more in terms of clothing, as she wore nothing but a sexy red bra and red-and-white striped panties with “Santa Baby” emblazoned on the front of her bikini area.

The red bra is an eye-catching addition to Bru’s scandalous ensemble. The lace push-up bra gives her curvaceous chest an extra bit of plumpness. Her breasts are almost spilling out of the cups, giving her admirers an eyeful of sensational cleavage. From her chest down, she is flaunting her spectacularly taut torso — the Brazilian stunner puts in the work to keep her body in tip-top physical condition. The snap shows that she’s sporting a well-defined set of abs despite the frosty weather.

As for the cheeky “Santa Baby” panties, Bru’s undies have a bikini cut, thus keeping her luscious thighs from being covered up. She might have a few goosebumps from the weather but her legs still look stellar.

To protect herself from the cold, Bru decided on a cozy-looking grey cotton jacket, which she wore draped across her shoulders. She completed her look with an adorable Santa hat and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses.

Bru’s 2.4 million followers loved her look in her latest Instagram update.

The new post was only uploaded a little over an hour ago yet, it already has more than 61,000 likes and close to 500 comments. And on an ironic note, her photo in the snow earned a lot of comments with flame emoji. It goes to show that Bru’s overwhelming hotness is appreciated by millions of people across the globe.

“Mama Noel,” commented one admirer.

“Absolutely stunning, beautiful lady,” said a second fan.

Bru also wore the same outfit in a photo she posted earlier this month. In that snap, she didn’t wear a coat, thus making her bra and panties even more visible. She also added some cute Santa mittens and a prop present.

Just last month, The Inquisitr reported that Bru had flaunted her breasts in a different photo to discuss her implants. The model wore a pink and green tie-dye bikini top to display her surgery results with pride while relaxing on a boat.