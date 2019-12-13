Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Amazing Weight Loss In A Stunning Blue Wrap Dress

The actress claimed she lost 8 pounds in four days while filming 'Cats'.

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson dropped jaws earlier today when she showed off her incredible weight loss in a stunning blue wrap dress. The actress was able to flaunt her slimmed down figure at the Corinthia Hotel as she joined her co-stars at a photocall for her latest movie, Cats. The Aussie plays Jennyanydots in the upcoming film.

The dress was a gorgeous royal blue that complemented her beautiful porcelain skin and blond hair. It also perfectly matched the blue carpet of the event.

The dress featured a deep v-neck neckline, showcasing the stunner’s collarbone. The garment was also accented with a faux wrap detail, which cinched at the Bridesmaids actress’s waist even further, emphasizing her slimmed down figure.

The sleeves were three-quarter length — appropriate for the colder winter temperatures — and the hemline ended just above her knee.

To ensure that all focus was on her fantastic figure, Rebel kept the rest of her look relatively simple. She wore no accessories and was fresh-faced with some mascara and the slightest hint of lip color. Her blond locks were styled into bombshell waves with a deep side part and her hair cascaded to just past her shoulders.

Rebel coupled the dress with a pair of simple black high heels, keeping the ensemble looking chic and classic.

In addition to killing her attire, Rebel also appeared to be having a great time. She seemed cozied up to co-stars Francesca Haywood and Jennifer Hudson in many shots. Rebel looked confident and gorgeous with one hand propped on her hip and the other bent against the Cats backdrop.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

In some of the photos, Rebel teasingly posed like a cat clawing, showing her famous comedic chops.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Rebel partially credited the grueling dance scenes in the Andrew Lloyd Webber adaption for her weight loss, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. She also claimed that the high temperatures on set helped her shed some pounds.

“I lost eight pounds, shooting my number, in four days,” the actress admitted.

“One, because there’s a lot of physicality… but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down. These people are like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can’t cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they’d be out of the film,” Rebel explained.

“So they’d heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable,” she added.

Rebel’s work on Cats is not the only way in which she has taken wellness into her own hands. The comedian has also been working out with trainer to the stars Gunnar Peterson. She previously showed off her gains in a puppy-filled video previously covered by The Inquisitr.