Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Sizzles In Skintight Workout Gear

The fitness model stunned in her latest Instagram post.

American fitness model Kelsey Wells shared yet another tantalizing post for her 2.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy tody.

The selfie, taken from a high angle, shows the founder of the PWR programs posing in a sparse room with a large mirror in the background. Kelsey stood with one hand on her hip while she snapped the picture. She tilted her head slightly and gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The 29-year-old flaunted her fit figure in an off-white sports bra and a pair of hot pink leggings. The skintight workout gear left little to the imagination. Kelsey’s ample cleavage, toned abs and sculpted arms were put on full display. She paired the sporty look with a white Apple Watch and a sparkling ring.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long hair in a tight ponytail. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, Kelsey implored fans to describe someone or something that recently brought them happiness.

Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to describe a moment that evoked joy. Quite a few commenters noted that they were pleased by their physical achievements in the gym.

“Going to the gym made me smile. Being able to move my body so effortlessly knowing there are some who can barely move at all… Grateful for my amazing body. That made me smile,” wrote one follower adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Feeling better from a cold and being able to push out a workout,” added a different commenter.

“A man in the gym came to me and said, ‘Are you competing? I’ve never seen a girl lift and squat as heavy as you! And you didn’t make any sound!’ This made my day,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Kelsey engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 18,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the social media sensation is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body. Recently, the mother-of-one uploaded an Instagram video that consisted of her doing an intense workout. In the clip, the stunner sizzled in an orange sports bra and maroon yoga pants. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was uploaded.