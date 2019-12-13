Bette Midler Wants Justin Timberlake To Apologize To Janet Jackson Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bette Midler believes that Justin Timberlake should apologize to Janet Jackson after she suffered a lot of backlash from the wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The Hocus Pocus actress made this statement after Timberlake made a public apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, as he was caught getting cozy to Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright toward the end of last month. As soon as the pictures and videos went viral, fans were not impressed by their behavior, and it became a worldwide story.

Now Midler believes Jackson should be the next person on his list to publically say sorry to. The Beaches entertainer took to Twitter a couple of days ago to share her own thoughts.

“#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened. Who cares? He held another woman’s hand, BFD. So when is Janet Jackson’s boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet,” she tweeted to her 1.8 million followers.

The message caught attention and has been retweeted over 1,600 times, liked by more than 12,000 users, and received over 645 replies.

For those who may not remember, Jackson scored herself her own Super Bowl Halftime show in 2004. Timberlake was a special guest and performed his hit “Rock Your Body” with the pop icon. At the end of the song, he ripped off one too many pieces of material of her garment and exposed her nipple.

In a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey that can be watched on the official OWN YouTube channel, Jackson explained that the plan was for Timberlake to only take off the leather piece of clothing but more ended up being removed. The “All for You” star was forced to give an apology for the accident but Timberlake wasn’t.

Timberlake managed to continue his career and build himself as a solo artist. Jackson, on the other hand, suffered a lot.

The “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker was blacklisted from many high-profile platforms including MTV and CBS who shut her out completely. Jackson’s new and old music wasn’t played or promoted on their channels, and there was nothing Jackson could do about it. However, Timberlake didn’t receive the same treatment.

In February 2018, he was asked to return to the Super Bowl and perform in his own halftime show.

Earlier this year, “You Make Me Sick” songstress Pink revealed that she had been asked to do her own Super Bowl halftime show, too. In an interview with Billboard, she admitted that she turned down the opportunity and insisted that they should offer Jackson another opportunity.

“They should give it to Janet Jackson, that’s who should be doing the Super Bowl,” the “Get the Party Started” chart-topper said in support of what she went through in 2004. “They should only give it, because of the controversy, to African-American or Latina women for a while.”