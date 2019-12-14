Carrie Underwood Dresses Like A Greek Goddess & Poses With Linda Ronstadt: ‘A True Artist’

Carrie Underwood posed with Linda Ronstadt after meeting the veteran performer at the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month in a show set to air on CBS on Sunday. The American Idol alum was “honored” to meet the person she called “a true artist” in the caption of her latest Instagram update posted on Friday.

Carrie was particularly impressed by Linda’s ability to sing “what she wants” with regard to genres — she’s taken on everything from rock and country to light opera and Latin music.

While on the red carpet, the younger singer commented about the legendary artist.

“She always broke the rules and sang music that was true to her.”

Meanwhile, for their December 13 social media photo, Carrie stood next to the icon as the two were photographed.

In the image, the 36-year-old country recording artist rocked the sparkling silver gown she had worn during part of the Kennedy Center Honors pre-taped program. The style made Carrie look like a Greek goddess with its crossover bodice and gathered lines. The top of the dress was tied into little bows and the waist was cinched with a copper-colored belt. Her long blond hair was worn parted on the side, her long tresses hitting her shoulders and cascading down her back.

Linda wore a black-based coat with golden embellishments over a short black dress. She paired the two garments with black tights as she rocked the Kennedy Center Honors ribbons with pride around her neck. Although the popular singer’s hair was dark brown during her storied career, Linda now wears her locks blond and short. She still wears her statement bangs, just as she did in the 1970s when the hitmaker sang such anthems as “When Will I Be Loved” and “Just One Look.”

During the Kennedy Center Honors, Carrie sang a version of Linda’s “Blue Bayou” as a way to honor the singing star, according to Reuters. The 73-year-old honoree has retired and now suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, stated the source.

Carrie’s Instagram post with Linda Ronstadt was popular. From among her 9.2 million followers, she earned more than 47,000 likes and 250-plus comments.

“Oh God she is a Legend!” exclaimed one follower, who added clapping hands, a red heart, and a fire emoji.

“Wow. My all time favorite, said a second admirer, who added a vibrating pink heart emoji.

“You definitely made her proud Carrie no doubt about it,” stated a third fan.

“Omg I went to your concert in Louisville and I loved it!! You should def come back I miss me screaming ‘I love you Carrie,'” gushed a fourth follower.