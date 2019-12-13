Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Decided To Leave ‘Jersey Shore’: ‘I’m Not Genuinely Happy’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shocked fans of the Jersey Shore when she announced she wouldn’t be returning to the show for a fourth season, should one occur. Now, Us Weekly is reporting that the mom-of-three revealed what caused her to leave. According to the report, in a clip from The Mel Robbins Show that is set to air next month, Snooki reveals that she was forcing herself to be “happy.”

In the clip, Snooki explained, “I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be ‘happy,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not me.’ I’m not genuinely happy. That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.'”

Snooki appeared on the original Jersey Shore which premiered back in 2009. After the reality show, she married and had three children. She has been focusing on caring for her three young kids, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. In 2018, she returned to MTV along with most of the original cast for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. As with most reality shows, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation wasn’t without drama. That, she said, is something that she doesn’t want to focus on, revealing that she would rather focus on her kids. However, she also admitted that making the decision to leave the show wasn’t an easy one.

“It was really hard, but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be, and it’s being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking … and drama,” Snooki said.

Snooki made the announcement earlier this month on her podcast It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey. At the time, she explained that the decision wasn’t an easy one and that she hoped her fans wouldn’t “hate” her for the choice she made. She noted that her lifestyle has changed and that she would rather be home with her children instead of partying for several days in a row. She also pointed out that things on the show had been more “serious” and that she didn’t like how she was being “portrayed.”

She also told fans not to expect to see her three children on any kind of Jersey Shore spinoff in the future, saying that it wouldn’t be happening.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Snooki toldTMZ, “I don’t want my kids to be degenerates like me.”